PONDER — As Pilot Point wrapped up the regular season with a resounding 16-0 win over Ponder on Friday, team captain Whitley McClure did what she has time and again — lead the way.
The senior pitcher threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and three hits allowed and posted a team-high five RBIs at the plate. McClure got the team on the board with a two-run double in the top of the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
She has often been a cornerstone for the Lady Cats this season, tallying 109 strikeouts and 2.85 ERA as the team's top pitcher while also batting .370 with 20 RBIs.
McClure credits the success she and her team have experienced on the year to having a strong support system.
"We had a lot of support," McClure said. "Coaching support, we had support from the underclassmen — we had support from pretty much everyone. We have a good community here and their support is what got us through with a good, positive attitude."
That support seems to have paid dividends for the Lady Cats (16-8-2, 10-4 in district) as they rallied from an up-and-down start to post a 10-4 record in district play. They entered the day tied for second-place District 10-3A and await the result of S&S Consolidated's Friday night game with Boyd to determine whether a tiebreaker for the second seed is needed.
"We faced a lot of adversity early on in the season," Pilot Point coach Nicole Price said. "I think there were some expectations maybe we wouldn't even be competing for a second or third-place spot. These girls went out and proved everything and proved they are fully capable of being a playoff contender."
Key moments
Pilot Point got on the board early with four runs in the first inning to quickly take control. McClure got it started with a two-run double, then Gracie Sanders drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Laynie Nortman posted an RBI single.
Ponder's Skyler Medders led off the bottom half of the first with a single, one of the Lady Lions' three hits on the day. A third-inning single by Lucy Davis and fifth-inning single by Jasmine Taylor represented Ponder's other two baserunners.
That early first-inning edge proved plenty for the Lady Cats, though they added onto it with one run in the second inning, five in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Payton David posted three RBIs, while Kylie Malone had two. Sanders, Nortman, Ava Dennis, Bailey Hennigar, Katy Summerville and Paige Kochanski added one RBI apiece as Pilot Point shared the load offensively.
What's next?
The loss brings a tough season to an end for Ponder, one where wins were hard to come by. Still, Ponder coach Chrystal Thomas is proud of the effort her group gave in a tough situation.
"They finished fifth-place last year, so we had a lot of high hopes, a lot of motivation and energy going into the season," Thomas said. "One the season started, it ended up not working that way, but they still worked hard. ... Overall, they fought and they competed. That's, for the most part, all I can ask from 'em."
Pilot Point, meanwhile, is headed back to the playoffs after advancing to the second round last season. The Lady Cats will look to build on their success throughout district play heading into the postseason.
"Keeping our same energy, and keeping our defense," said McClure of the key to making a postseason run. "Our defense has been really good this season. If our defense is there, we have to bring the bats. We've gone up and down with that, but I feel like with the streak we're on right now, the bats will definitely get us through."
