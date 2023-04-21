PONDER — As Pilot Point wrapped up the regular season with a resounding 16-0 win over Ponder on Friday, team captain Whitley McClure did what she has time and again — lead the way.

The senior pitcher threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and three hits allowed and posted a team-high five RBIs at the plate. McClure got the team on the board with a two-run double in the top of the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

