Pilot Point girls track district championship
Pilot Point's girls track team poses with their trophy for winning the District 10-3A team championship Thursday at Ponder High School.

 John Fields/DRC

PONDER — Pilot Point's girls track and field team took home the District 10-3A championship Thursday after dominating the meet's final day of competition at Ponder High.

The Lady Cats came into the decisive day with some ground to make up, but they quickly turned the tide behind dominant performances in race after race. When it was all said and done, Pilot Point lifted the trophy after racking up 137 points to top the district.

