PONDER — Pilot Point's girls track and field team took home the District 10-3A championship Thursday after dominating the meet's final day of competition at Ponder High.
The Lady Cats came into the decisive day with some ground to make up, but they quickly turned the tide behind dominant performances in race after race. When it was all said and done, Pilot Point lifted the trophy after racking up 137 points to top the district.
"It's a testament to their hard work," said Travis Marsh, Pilot Point's head girls track coach. "I push them hard and they respond every day. We practice every morning at 6:30 in the morning. They show up, they work their tails off. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Junior long-distance runner Addison Hite played a key role in the Lady Cats' achievement.
Hite has carried her success from winning the 3A cross country state championship this past fall into the spring. She won district championships in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races, earning valuable points for her team in the process.
"Individual success is one thing, but to be here with my team and have us all win — I wouldn't trade that for anything," Hite said. "I'm super proud of us. We've been competing since January, so it's definitely something we've been trying to do for a long time."
As for her own performances, Hite was most pleased with her showing in the two-mile race as she overcame mental hurdles to win a race she once feared.
"Last year, I was terrified of this event, I hated the two-mile," Hite said. "To be able to be here today and say I'm a district champ in all three, it means a lot, especially on my own personal growth, strength and confidence in myself."
As the many Lady Cats who qualified for next week's area track meet continue preparing for that competition and beyond, Marsh is confident his team will continue giving its all.
"They'll keep competing," Marsh said. "I know my girls and I know that they're going to compete every time the gun goes off. We're blessed with a great district and a great area, so I know we'll be prepared to go to regionals, and we're in a fast region.
"We're going to do our best to try to run down as many of them as we can."
In other Denton-area competition at the meet, Pilot Point's boys team finished second overall with 103 points, trailing district champion Paradise's total of 164. The host Ponder's boys team tied for fourth place with 88 points, while its girls team took fifth with 64 points.
The top four finishers in each of the meet's events advances to next week's area track meet, where runners will compete for spots at regionals. Those who eventually advance from regionals will compete at the Class 3A state track meet in May.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down all the local athletes who qualified for area from the 10-3A meet below.
Girls results
Pole vault — 2nd Caitlin Ensor (Ponder) 7-0, 3rd Skyler Medders (Ponder) 6-6.
Triple jump — 4th Peytyn Goodin (Pilot Point) 32-9 1/2.
Long jump — 3rd Sanaa Jackson (Pilot Point) 16-0 1/2.
Discus — 2nd Kennedy Simon (Ponder) 102-2 1/2, 3rd Chloe Hall (Ponder) 99-3.
Shot put — 3rd Kennedy Simon (Ponder) 27-5.
4x100 relay — 3rd Pilot Point (Kylie Malone, Avery Davenport, Castle Chandler and Katie Summerville) 52.23.
4x200 relay — 3rd Pilot Point (Castle Chandler, Avery Davenport, Branna Krumme and Katie Summerville) 1:51.44.
4x400 relay — 1st Pilot Point (Castle Chandler, Daiyton Deleon, Peytyn Goodin and Branna Krumme) 4:13.19.
300 hurdles — 2nd Avery Davenport (Pilot Point) 50.44.
100 meters — 2nd Katie Summerville (Pilot Point) 12.85.
200 meters — 1st Peytyn Goodin (Pilot Point) 26.76.
400 meters — 1st Peytyn Goodin (Pilot Point) 59.50.
800 meters — 1st Addison Hite (Pilot Point) 2:20.69, 3rd Ava Smith (Pilot Point) 2:28.23.
1600 meters — 1st Addison Hite (Pilot Point) 5:14.91, 4th Ava Smith (Pilot Point) 5:39.81.
3200 meters — 1st Addison Hite (Pilot Point) 11:32.00, 2nd Rylie Rivers (Ponder) 12:09.00.
Boys results
High jump — 1st Dillin Gann (Pilot Point) 6-2, 3rd Asten Kirby (Pilot Point) 5-8.
Triple jump — 3rd TJ Mills (Ponder) 41-7.
Long jump — 1st Dillin Gann (Pilot Point) 21-6 1/2, 3rd Dakota Cherrier (Ponder) 20-8 1/2.
Discus — 1st Steven Carmona (Ponder) 125-8, 2nd Dillon Cope (Ponder) 122-7.
4x200 relay — 2nd Pilot Point (Collin Lynch, Crew Chandler, Cale Martin and Drevion James) 1:31.63.
4x400 relay — 1st Pilot Point (Asten Kirby, Crew Chandler, Bennet Cory and Cale Martin) 3:27.46, 4th Ponder team 3:42.53.
110 hurdles — 3rd Rider Vrzak (Ponder) 16.42, 4th Case Peacock (Ponder) 16.53.
100 meters — 1st Zenith Ngoh Dong (Ponder) 11.08, 3rd Collin Lynch (Pilot Point) 11.19.
200 meters — 2nd Asten Kirby (Pilot Point) 23.21.
400 meters — 1st Asten Kirby (Pilot Point) 49.64, 2nd Hayden Long (Ponder) 52.04, 4th Crew Chandler (Pilot Point) 53.61.
800 meters — 1st Hayden Long (Ponder) 2:02.29, 2nd Bennet Cory (Pilot Point) 2:05.02.
