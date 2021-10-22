PILOT POINT — Pilot Point followed up its dramatic victory over Whitesboro last week with an emphatic 65-14 win over Ponder on Friday at home.
“I don’t know about it being a statement game, but it’s one that I think we’re better than we were last week,” Pilot Point head coach Danny David said.
David said there are some “bright spots” on the defense, adding they’ve had to move pieces around in the secondary. The team hasn’t used the same rotation in two or three weeks, he said.
“I think we’re starting to get the chemistry there,” David said, adding that Pilot Point’s defense is still dealing with several injuries. “Our linebackers are small but are starting to step up and we’re getting better play out of our front four … I feel like we’re getting better.”
Following the Bearcats’ (6-2, 5-0 District 3A Region I District 4) win over Whitesboro, David emphasized to the team that the Ponder game “is the most important game of the year, because it’s the next one.”
“That game against Whitesboro … it didn’t have to be that way. We controlled that game but not on the scoreboard until it was time to win it,” David said. “It’s good to do that, but if you keep doing that you’re going to get caught and not come back on somebody.”
Pilot Point came out of the gates as if Friday was the most important game of the season, dominating the first half and tallying seven scores. Ish Harris got the ball rolling, sprinting 24 yards for a score.
Ponder’s next offensive series would be short-lived as Jace Williamson caused a strip fumble, recovered by Pilot Point. A few moments later, Wyatt Smith connected with Aydon Cox for a 74-yards score to widen the Bearcats’ lead to 13-0.
It would then become the Harris show, as he scored the next three Pilot Point touchdowns. The first a 25-yard run and then a 37-yard run. Finally, he corralled a Dakota David pass and dashed 44 yards to give Pilot Point a 34-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Ponder then found the end zone on a 13-yard pass from Clifton Cooper to Case Peacock. The Bearcats would answer with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Cox.
David connected with Gage Anderson just minutes before half time for a 41-yard score, giving Pilot Point a 48-7 lead.
Harris totaled 89 rushing yards on just four carries in the first half. Smith was an efficient 9 of 11 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Cox had a monstrous first half compiling 183 yards and two scores on five catches.
Cox ended the night with a video game-like stat line —seven catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s just unbelievable,” David said of Cox. “He stretches the field and they’ve got to honor that, and after a while they are going to put two people on him. When they do that, they take less people out of the box. Now that gives Ish and our running backs a chance to run.”
Smith and Cox connected two seconds into the third quarter with a 64-yard pitch and catch for a 55-7 lead. Following a Ponder score, David and Roas hooked up on a 30-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 62-14. Elias Aljoes added a late field goal for a 65-14 lead.
Smith finished with two scores and 274 passing yards.
Pilot Point will travel to Boyd next week before welcoming undefeated Brock to Massey Stadium for a showdown that could determine a district champion.
David, however, doesn’t want to even think about Brock, adding “we’ve got to get Boyd.”
“If you don’t take it week by week and you start to look over, that’s when you slip up,” he said. “Then, you don’t prepare like you need to. … We don’t even talk about Brock until that next Monday.”