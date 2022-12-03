Argyle's John Gailey and Lane Stewart celebrate
Argyle's John Gailey (12) celebrates with Lane Stewart (6) after scoring a touchdown during the Eagles' playoff game against Abilene Wylie on Friday December 2nd, 2022, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

After four rounds of competition in the high school football playoffs, Guyer and Argyle remain the last two teams standing within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area.

The Eagles (14-0) were first to advance, pulling off a come-from-behind win over Abilene Wylie (10-4) Friday in Stephenville. Then Guyer (14-0) dominated perennial power Southlake Carroll (13-1) Saturday afternoon in Justin to punch its ticket to the state semifinals.

