After four rounds of competition in the high school football playoffs, Guyer and Argyle remain the last two teams standing within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area.
The Eagles (14-0) were first to advance, pulling off a come-from-behind win over Abilene Wylie (10-4) Friday in Stephenville. Then Guyer (14-0) dominated perennial power Southlake Carroll (13-1) Saturday afternoon in Justin to punch its ticket to the state semifinals.
Now, details have been released on when and where both of the teams' state semifinal games will be played. The Record-Chronicle runs it down below.
No. 6 Guyer (14-0) vs. No. 13 DeSoto (12-2)
2 p.m. Saturday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
The Wildcats make their fourth consecutive state semifinal appearance after falling to Austin Westlake in the 2019 and 2021 state title games and losing to Cedar Hill in the 2020 semifinal round. Now, only the Eagles stand between Guyer and a chance at its third state title in program history.
No. 1 Argyle (14-0) vs. No. 8 South Oak Cliff (11-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium in Fort Worth
A narrow win over Wylie earned the Eagles a bout with South Oak Cliff, the defending Class 5A Division II state champion. The Bears' trio of losses came in nondistrict play to a trio of quality opponents from larger divisions, making them a formidable challenger to Argyle's hopes of playing for a state title.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.