Aubrey forward Carter May (1) makes a shot over Celina forward Kasey Ollison (24) during their game earlier this season. May and the Chaparrals are set to take on Life Waxahachie Friday in an area round playoff contest.
Three Denton-area boys basketball teams remain in the running after Round 1 of the UIL playoffs.
No. 14-ranked Aubrey, Krum and No. 8 Ponder all advanced to the area round of the playoffs behind strong bi-district round wins. Guyer, Sanger and Pilot Point, meanwhile, saw their seasons come to a close with tough opening-round defeats.
The competition will only get stiffer as teams continue deeper into the postseason, leaving some intriguing matchups in store for Round 2.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks it all down below.
Class 4A
No. 14 Aubrey (28-5) vs. Life Waxahachie (31-5)
7 p.m. Friday at Southlake Carroll High
Krum (24-11) vs. Snyder (13-18)
6:30 p.m. Friday at Cisco High
Class 3A
No. 8 Ponder (30-5) vs. Gunter (24-7)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ryan High
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.