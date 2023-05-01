Guyer's Erin Peterson
Guyer's Erin Peterson lays down a bunt during a game earlier this season. The Lady Wildcats are among seven local teams with playoff games on the docket this week.

 Al Key/For the DRC

All seven local softball teams that entered the postseason still have yet to suffer a defeat through one round of action.

Nationally-ranked Guyer had a close call in Game 1 of its series with Flower Mound Marcus, but ultimately came away with a win and swept its series. Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point also all dispatched their first-round foes, while Liberty Christian received a bye for winning its TAPPS district title.

