Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
Guyer's Erin Peterson lays down a bunt during a game earlier this season. The Lady Wildcats are among seven local teams with playoff games on the docket this week.
High school athletics reporter
All seven local softball teams that entered the postseason still have yet to suffer a defeat through one round of action.
Nationally-ranked Guyer had a close call in Game 1 of its series with Flower Mound Marcus, but ultimately came away with a win and swept its series. Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point also all dispatched their first-round foes, while Liberty Christian received a bye for winning its TAPPS district title.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down pertinent information for all the upcoming playoff games below.
Single game: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trophy Club Byron Nelson High.
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Eaton High; Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Eaton; Game 3 (if needed): To follow Game 2.
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Aubrey High; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Kennedale High; Game 3 (if needed): To follow Game 2.
Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose High; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose High; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Midwestern State University's Mustangs Park; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Midwestern State; Game 3 (if needed): 6 p.m. Monday at Midwestern State.
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Princeton High; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at at Princeton High; Game 3 (if needed): 10 a.m. Saturday at Princeton High.
Single game: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Christian High
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
