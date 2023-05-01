Track and field season is winding toward its close with just the state meet remaining after athletes competed at regionals over the weekend.

Nine of the 11 UIL schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area had at least one athlete qualify for the state meet after standout regional meet showings. Just the top two finishers from each of the four regions plus one wild card third-place finisher in each event advance to state, making the margin for error narrow.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0