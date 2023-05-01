Braswell's Austin Kiser celebrates after winning the 110-meter hurdles at the District 5-6A meet. Kiser qualified for state in both the 100 and 300 hurdles after placing first and second in the respective events at the 6A Region I meet.
Guyer's Emma Alvord, left, runs the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay at the District 5-6A track and field meet. The Lady Wildcats' team won the event at the Class 6A Region I meet, earning a spot at the state meet.
Track and field season is winding toward its close with just the state meet remaining after athletes competed at regionals over the weekend.
Nine of the 11 UIL schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area had at least one athlete qualify for the state meet after standout regional meet showings. Just the top two finishers from each of the four regions plus one wild card third-place finisher in each event advance to state, making the margin for error narrow.
Those who made the cut will make the trip down Interstate 35 to Austin next week for the state meets, which will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium Track and Soccer Stadium. Classes 3A and 4A kick the event off Thursday before 2A and 5A get rolling Friday and 1A and 6A finish out the meet Saturday.
See which local athletes are set to compete for state titles next week below.
Class 6A
Girls
Triple jump: Sophia Day (Guyer).
4x400 relay: Guyer team (Kennedy Hale, Sophia Day, G'Yordan Curtis and Emma Alvord).
Boys
Pole vault: Jacob Dorrell (Guyer).
110 hurdles: Austin Kiser (Braswell).
300 hurdles: Austin Kiser (Braswell).
Class 5A
Girls
Discus: Olamide Favour Ayeni (Ryan).
100 hurdles: Kailyn Head (Ryan), Shaye Feely (Argyle).
300 hurdles: Kailyn Head (Ryan) .
100 meters: Katelyn Haley (Ryan).
Boys
Pole vault: Gator Young (Argyle), Eli Barnes (Argyle).
4x200 relay: Ryan team (Jeremiah Gibson, Jordan Washington, Da'Marqis Lewis and Josiyah Taylor).
100 meters: Josiyah Taylor (Ryan), Da'Marqis Lewis (Ryan).
200 meters: Josiyah Taylor (Ryan), Da'Marqis Lewis (Ryan).
3,200 meters: Wyatt Athey (Denton High).
Class 4A
Girls
Pole vault: Andrea Farmer (Krum).
4x400 relay: Krum team (Kara Heckler, Leigha Garnett, Kassidy Forsyth and Maggie Neal).
100 meters: Cadrianna Adams (Krum).
400 meters: Maggie Neal (Krum).
Boys
4x100 relay: Aubrey team (Emerson Cagle, Tyler Brown, Kai Bagley and Jalaal Thompson).
4x200 relay: Aubrey team (KD Hearn, Jalaal Thompson, Kai Bagley and Ryan McMeen).
4x400 relay: Aubrey team (Brock Temple, Ryan McMeen, Jalaal Thompson and Tyler Brown).
300 hurdles: Ryan McMeen (Aubrey).
100 meters: Braylon Colgrove (Aubrey).
200 meters: Tyler Brown (Aubrey).
800 meters: Landon Martino (Aubrey).
Class 3A
Girls
400 meters: Peytyn Goodin (Pilot Point).
800 meters: Addison Hite (Pilot Point).
3,200 meters: Addison Hite (Pilot Point).
Boys
Long jump: Dillin Gann (Pilot Point).
400 meters: Asten Kirby (Pilot Point).
800 meters: Hayden Long (Ponder).
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.