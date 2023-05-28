Aubrey's Keeli Fuller
Aubrey's Keeli Fuller (5) fields a grounder and flips it to 1st against Van Alstyne during their playoff game at Prosper Rock Hill softball stadium Thursday, May 25, 2023.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Guyer and Aubrey High's softball teams have a chance to win it all in a few days when they head down to Austin for their respective state tournaments.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

