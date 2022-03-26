No matter how many runs Ryan put on the board, Denton found a way to strike back.
But the Broncos couldn't seal the deal against their District 6-5A crosstown foe on Friday night in a 6-4 loss to the Raiders, who swept the two-game series.
Ryan hurler Olivia Buettner was a big reason why.
Buettner, who spun seven innings of four-run ball, worked herself out of two jams that could have given all the momentum back to the Broncos, including in the bottom of the fifth inning when Denton loaded the bases with two outs and trailing 5-3.
Instead of facing Denton’s Brooke Stewart who was responsible for all Bronco runs to that point, Ryan opted to intentionally walk her to set up a showdown with Larissa Rogers.
Buettner − daughter of Ryan coach Matt Buettner − struck out Rogers and promptly strutted off the mound.
“Especially in that situation you to make the confidence around yourself go up and make the confidence of the batter go down,” Olivia said. “The first strike [matters] a lot and strengthens your mentality.”
The Raiders got their scoring started in the first inning off Denton starter Ashanti McDade after Buettner scored on a throwing error. Ryan followed with a two-run inside the park homerun by Kylie Parker to quickly make it 3-0.
McDade has signed with Pac-12's California Golden Bears.
“When you're faced with a pitcher like Ashanti, you need to get as much clearance as you can,” Matt Buettner said. “I thought [Denton’s] energy was great and was better than ours through the first four innings. We challenged our kids to match the energy and suddenly, it picked up and we played just well enough to get out of here with a win.”
Denton would come right back with an RBI triple from Stewart, who later scored on a Ryan throwing error, proving to be a constant theme throughout the game.
“I was proud of how our kids worked and battled with the plate,” Denton coach Maggie Scott said. “We fought back every chance we had, and it really came down to our last at bat. That's our goal every inning: put pressure on the defense and get runners on base, and we did that tonight.”
From there, the game pace began to slow as the home plate and field umpires switched positions after a foul ball caught the initial umpire behind the plate square in the mask, forcing a delay.
“It's definitely making sure that I'm not checking in and out of the game,” Olivia said. “I'm still thinking of the next step and each pitch and what I'm going to do to each batter coming up.”
The Raiders continued to add runs, including RBIs from Devi Green, Alexa Almejo and a steal of home by Parker.
But the night belonged to Buettner, who never broke stride despite the relentlessness of the Broncos and the oddities of Friday night’s game, all with her dad there to coach her through it.
Denton had the tying run on second in the bottom of the seventh before Ryan closed the door.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Olivia said of having her father be her coach. “It’s a great thing because I have someone who knows me. He knows how I think and so he can calm me down and understands where I am mentally in the game to balance myself back out.”