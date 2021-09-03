As Ryan coach Dave Henigan pulled his team off to the side following Friday’s 14-7 loss in overtime, Guyer’s Jordan Lyons walked to the 50-yard line at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex with a Guyer flag and defiantly planted it firmly into the turf while smirking at the Raiders.
A few seconds later, several more Wildcats chanted at their defeated foes.
It certainly wasn’t what Ryan wanted to see after seeing its 60-game regular-season winning streak come to a halt.
They didn’t even look in Lyons’ direction. Because at the end of the day, they could only look at themselves.
In a game where points were at a premium for both teams in what became a battle of one-upmanship between unrelenting defenses, the defending Class 5A Division I state champions might have avoided all of it had they been able to hang on to a few crucial passes that in all likelihood would have resulted in walk-in touchdowns.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Guyer. That’s a good football team, and they deserved to win,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “But we had our chances and we squandered a few.
“You can’t make mistakes and beat good football teams. If you learn anything about tonight, it’s that.”
Ryan (1-1) averaged over 40 points per game a year ago and came into Friday having embarrassed No. 5 Longview, 40-7.
But the Raiders managed just 223 total yards and threw for under 100 yards (89) for the second straight game. With Friday’s game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Khalon Davis heaved a bomb down the home sideline to a wide-open receiver — but it was dropped. Later in the frame, Davis again found another receiver open only to see a would-be touchdown fall to the turf. In both instances, there wasn’t a Guyer defender within 10 yards of the play.
Those weren’t the only drops from Ryan receivers on the night. But even with that, Ryan still had a chance to drive for the game-winning score in regulation. A pass interference call against Guyer quickly put Ryan at the Guyer 40.
That drive ended in a sack.
“It was just a gritty, tough game that went to overtime,” Henigan said. “It was just one of those games. It was a defensive struggle on both sides. Guyer made some great plays and deserved to win.”
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis (15) hands the ball to Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2), while the Guyer defense chases after him at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer defensive lineman Vincent Paige (2) and Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) celebrate after they force Ryan on downs at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis (15) hands the ball to Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2), while the Guyer defense chases after him at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Denton, Texas.