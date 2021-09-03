Guyer's Pope and Ryan's Michael Davis
As Ryan coach Dave Henigan pulled his team off to the side following Friday’s 14-7 loss in overtime, Guyer’s Jordan Lyons walked to the 50-yard line at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex with a Guyer flag and defiantly planted it firmly into the turf while smirking at the Raiders.

A few seconds later, several more Wildcats chanted at their defeated foes.

It certainly wasn’t what Ryan wanted to see after seeing its 60-game regular-season winning streak come to a halt.

They didn’t even look in Lyons’ direction. Because at the end of the day, they could only look at themselves.

In a game where points were at a premium for both teams in what became a battle of one-upmanship between unrelenting defenses, the defending Class 5A Division I state champions might have avoided all of it had they been able to hang on to a few crucial passes that in all likelihood would have resulted in walk-in touchdowns.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Guyer. That’s a good football team, and they deserved to win,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “But we had our chances and we squandered a few.

“You can’t make mistakes and beat good football teams. If you learn anything about tonight, it’s that.”

Ryan (1-1) averaged over 40 points per game a year ago and came into Friday having embarrassed No. 5 Longview, 40-7.

But the Raiders managed just 223 total yards and threw for under 100 yards (89) for the second straight game. With Friday’s game tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Khalon Davis heaved a bomb down the home sideline to a wide-open receiver — but it was dropped. Later in the frame, Davis again found another receiver open only to see a would-be touchdown fall to the turf. In both instances, there wasn’t a Guyer defender within 10 yards of the play.

Those weren’t the only drops from Ryan receivers on the night. But even with that, Ryan still had a chance to drive for the game-winning score in regulation. A pass interference call against Guyer quickly put Ryan at the Guyer 40.

That drive ended in a sack.

“It was just a gritty, tough game that went to overtime,” Henigan said. “It was just one of those games. It was a defensive struggle on both sides. Guyer made some great plays and deserved to win.”

Crosstown rivalry 2021: Guyer 14, Ryan 7

