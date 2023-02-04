Argyle's Gabby Campbell
Argyle's Gabby Campbell (12) drives on Ryan's A'rosha Reed (11) during their game at Argyle Gym Saturday, February 4,2023, in Argyle, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

In a battle of two state-ranked teams, No. 5 Argyle came out hot and never relinquished the lead as it took a 75-34 win over No. 19 Ryan on Saturday at Argyle High.

The Lady Eagles (29-3, 13-0 in district) clinched the District 7-5A championship with the win, expanding their lead over the second-place Lady Raiders (25-6, 11-2) to two games with just one contest remaining in the regular season. Ryan, meanwhile, needs to win its regular season finale to stay ahead of Colleyville Heritage (15-14, 10-3) for second place in the district.

Argyle's Madi Lumsden
Argyle's Madi Lumsden (32) makes a layup on Ryan's Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) during their game at Argyle Gym Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Argyle, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

