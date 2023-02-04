In a battle of two state-ranked teams, No. 5 Argyle came out hot and never relinquished the lead as it took a 75-34 win over No. 19 Ryan on Saturday at Argyle High.
The Lady Eagles (29-3, 13-0 in district) clinched the District 7-5A championship with the win, expanding their lead over the second-place Lady Raiders (25-6, 11-2) to two games with just one contest remaining in the regular season. Ryan, meanwhile, needs to win its regular season finale to stay ahead of Colleyville Heritage (15-14, 10-3) for second place in the district.
The contest was a bit different from the defensive slugfest that ensued during the teams' first meeting, which Argyle won 41-21.
"Now we can really kind of start focusing on the playoffs," Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. "I always like to see improvement from the first time we play a team to the second. I think today we showed we're a little bit better than the first time we played Ryan."
Game summary
Argyle came out of the gates firing, building up an 8-0 lead over the first two minutes and holding a 19-5 edge after the opening quarter. The Lady Eagles extended that advantage with a strong second quarter to lead 45-16 at halftime as Ryan made a few more shots but largely struggled for consistency both ways.
"We had great energy from the very beginning, and it really started with our shoot-around practice this morning," Westmoreland said. "The last time we played them we made one 3, and I think we made four or five 3s in the first quarter today.
"We just attacked the basket from the very beginning, not just 3s. Our girls did a great job of getting to the rim, and that allowed us to get some free throws and good kick-outs."
It was more of the same in the third period with Argyle expanding its lead to 63-22 heading into the final frame. It held that edge down the stretch through an even 12-12 fourth quarter to secure the important victory.
Standout players
Argyle's leading scorer was Madi Lumsden, who poured in 20 points with three made 3-pointers. Gabby Campbell came in just behind her with 16 points, Katelyn Jones posted 12, and Kennedy Hafer add0ed 11.
Ryan's scoring effort was led by 12 points from star forward Janiah Allen-Taylor. Kaylin Jackson chipped in eight points, Aspen Hicks had seven, and Dashia Johnson scored six.
It was Lumsden who stole the show, though, flashing her scoring prowess at the rim, in the midrange and beyond the 3-point arc. She scored 18 of her points in the first half alone, 12 coming in a crucial second quarter surge that extended the Lady Eagles' lead.
"Madi's just a gamer," Westmoreland said. "She was an all-state player last year, she's been a three-year varsity player — she gets this. I knew she was going to play well today, and she did. Our team feeds off of her."
What's next?
Argyle wraps up district play Tuesday when it hosts Denton High with tipoff set for 5:45 p.m. Ryan finishes its district slate Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage at the same tip time.
The Lady Eagles' priority heading into the regular-season finale is finishing district play unbeaten and heading into the postseason on a high note.
"We want to be undefeated district champions," Westmoreland said. "We need to play well going into the playoffs, because this region, if you're not ready, you'll go out in the first round. Our kids definitely want to be ready."
