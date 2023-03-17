Argyle's Colton Roquemore

Argyle's Colton Roquemore played a key part in the Eagles' 5-0 win over Lake Dallas Friday in Argyle, Texas. Roquemore hit 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs on the night.

 John Fields/DRC

ARGYLE — No. 3-ranked Argyle started strong and never looked back as it secured a series sweep of Denton-area foe Lake Dallas Friday with a 5-0 victory.

The Eagles posted a second straight shutout of the Falcons following Wednesday's 12-0, run-rule win in both teams' district opener. Strong pitching played a part in both of the victories, perhaps even moreso in Friday's lower-scoring affair.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0