Ryan's Aspen Hicks dive versus Lake Dallas
Ryan's Aspen Hicks (21) makes a pass while lying on the floor after winning a fight for a loose ball with Lake Dallas guards Sha'Diamond Wilson (2) and Presley Scott (21) during their game Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas

 Al Key/For the DRC

CORINTH — It came down to the final seconds, but the No. 23-ranked Ryan girls basketball team came away with a narrow 30-29 victory over Lake Dallas Friday at Lake Dallas High.

The Lady Raiders (22-5, 8-1 in district) entered the contest in second place in District 7-5A, one game back of first place Argyle, while the Lady Falcons (14-15, 4-5) sat in fourth place. Ryan maintained its pace behind the Lady Eagles, while Lake Dallas missed a chance to continue solidifying a playoff spot.

Sha'Diamond Wilson
Lake Dallas' Sha'Diamond Wilson (2) wins a tussle for a loose ball with Ryan forwards Kaylin Jackson (35) and Aspen Hicks (21) during their game Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas.
Janiah Allen-Taylor
Ryan forward Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) dribbles the game out after a steal as teammates Aniyah Washington (20) and Kaylin Jackson (35) look on during their game with Lake Dallas Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas.

