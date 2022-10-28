Pouring rain and a lightning delay right after the opening kickoff failed to slow down the Argyle offense Friday night in a 38-0 win over Denton.
A unique sequence to start the game saw Argyle defensive back Dax Horany return the opening kickoff out to the Eagles' 41-yard line before play was stopped and the teams were ushered to the locker rooms due to lightning.
On the first play back from the 30-plus minute stoppage, running back Landon Farris broke away for a 59-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles an early edge. It was a score that set the tone for the rest of the game, and for Argyle to extend its undefeated start to 9-0.
“I’m excited about the way our football team is playing right now, especially the way they executed in this kind of weather,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “We talk about what we do all the time and [how] we have to turn it on and turn it off. That’s a point of focus all the time in practice.”
Argyle running backs Landon Farris and RJ Bunnell had big nights, tallying a combined 22 carries for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Will Hodson added three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Denton star running back Coco Brown was held in check at just 13 carries for 12 yards in the first half before not seeing time in the second half, likely to avoid injury ahead of the key clash with the Falcons.
The Broncos (4-5, 2-3 in district) remained in playoff contention despite the loss and need a win over Lake Dallas (6-3, 2-3) next week to secure their first playoff berth since 2016.
The victory meant Argyle (9-0, 5-0) clinched the District 3-5A Division II championship, its 13th district title in the last 14 seasons. The Eagles saw a 12-year district title streak snapped last fall when Melissa edged them out for the district crown.
“We’re very excited about locking up the district championship,” Rodgers said. “That’s always been a big priority for us. We talk about it 365 days a year and it’s obviously goal No. 1. The next thing is to start looking forward to Week 11, having a strong appearance at home and then preparing for a tough playoff run.”
After a Denton punt and Argyle four-and-out, the Broncos had a snap sail over their punter's head and had to fall on it at their own 3-yard line. Running back RJ Bunnell punched it in from there on the drive's first play.
Then early in the second quarter, Argyle quarterback John Gailey found wide receiver Will Hodson for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles scored on their next two drives as well, with Bunnell and Farris each scoring from 10 yards out to set the halftime margin at 35-0.
“I thought we played really hard in the first half,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We had a couple of good drives and the defense was striking ’em and had some good things going on. We had a couple good really good things that we wanted to see and unfortunate circumstances tonight.”
A running clock was instituted in the second half and both teams seemed content to finish the game out quickly. Argyle missed a 32-yard field goal try early in the fourth quarter before making a 32-yarder with 8:19 to play for the second half's first and only score.
Next week’s win-and-in regular season finale showdown with Lake Dallas has the Broncos excited for the chance to end their seven-season playoff drought.
“Really looking forward to next week, got a chance to play for our own destiny,” Miller said. “That’s what we’ve asked for all year. That’s what I’ve been grinding on these kids to believe in themselves that they were going to have a chance to control their own destiny, and by God they do.”
The Eagles get their regular season finale at home next week against a struggling Carrollton Creekview (0-9, 0-5) team. Argyle's eyes are still on improvement, though, with sights set on a deep playoff run.
“We still have a lot of room to get better,” Rodgers said. “Obviously we’ll look at the video tomorrow, we’ll scrutinize everybody’s play and work towards improving that with our drills during the week and putting a good game plan together for the next couple of weeks.”