For one final week, all 11 Denton-area high school football teams have games to play.
All but one of the teams is playing within the Denton-area as Braswell travels to McKinney on Thursday night. Four squads have solidified their playoff seeding while Ryan can improve its seeding and four more teams still have a chance to clinch spots in the final week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through Week 11's full slate of games below. It features a season-high nine Thursday night games after seven were moved up from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
District 5-6A
Braswell (2-7, 0-6) vs. McKinney Boyd (2-7, 2-4)
7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Guyer (9-0, 6-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (3-6, 2-4)
7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
District 3-5A DI
Ryan (6-3, 5-2) vs. Justin Northwest (6-3, 5-2)
7 p.m. Thursday at Carrico Stadium
District 3-5A DII
Lake Dallas (6-3, 2-3) vs. Denton (4-5, 2-3)
7 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Stadium
Argyle (9-0, 5-0) vs. Carrollton Creekview (0-9, 0-5)
7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium
District 5-4A DII
Aubrey (7-2, 5-0) vs. Farmersville (2-7, 0-5)
7 p.m. Thursday at Chaparral Stadium
Krum (3-6, 2-3) vs. Gainesville (3-6, 3-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium
Sanger (6-3, 2-3) vs. Bridgeport (4-5, 1-4)
7 p.m. Thursday at Indian Stadium
District 4-3A DI
Pilot Point (3-6, 2-3) vs. Brock (5-4, 5-0)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Massey Stadium
Ponder (2-7, 0-5) vs. Whitesboro (7-1, 4-1)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ponder Field
