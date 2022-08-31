Six Denton-area players were recognized this week when the AVCA released a pair of watch lists. Aubrey's Syndey Garrison, Denton's Lauren Perry and Guyer's Kyndal Stowers, Lauren Schneider, Ava Houser and Jordyn Tynsky were among a plethora of honorees.
Nine Denton-area high school volleyball players were recognized among the top players in the nation Monday when the American Volleyball Coaches Association released a pair of watch lists.
Aubrey senior Syndey Garrison and Guyer seniors Lauren Schneider and Kyndal Stowers made the AVCA’s All-America watch list among 1,142 players nationally.
Denton High junior Lauren Perry was joined by Argyle juniors Katherine Holtman and Shaye Feely, Argyle sophomore Kylee McLeod and Guyer juniors Ava Houser and Jordyn Tynsky on the AVCA’s Phenom watch list, which included 2,746 players from across the country.
A Tarleton State commit, Garrison is a pivotal part of the Lady Chaparrals’ attack and defense at outside hitter. She was a TGCA all-state selection in Class 4A and the Denton Record-Chronicle’s offensive player of the year last fall after posting more than 500 kills for the third consecutive season along with 359 digs and 59 blocks.
Garrison recently posted 16 kills and 20 digs in the Lady Chaps’ 3-0 sweep of Melissa on Tuesday.
Perry, also an outside hitter, spearheads the Broncos’ success. After earning the Record-Chronicle’s newcomer of the year award in 2020, she notched first-team honors last fall behind 478 kills and 461 digs. Perry tallied 61 kills, 20 digs and seven aces across four tournament games in one day earlier this fall.
As for the quartet of Lady Wildcats, three received all-area recognition in 2021.
Stowers, a Baylor commit, was a Class 6A all-state selection and the area’s most valuable player after notching 533 kills and 516 digs. Houser took home first-team honors while orchestrating Guyer’s attack to the tune of 719 total assists to go with 204 digs. Schneider snagged a second-team selection with 168 kills, 132 digs and 38 aces.
The Lady Wildcats’ libero, Tynsky is a key piece of their defensive efforts. She racked up 28 digs in Guyer’s season-opening match against Mansfield and later posted 19 digs and two aces in the team’s 3-1 win over Flower Mound.
Then for the Eagles, Holtman took home all-area newcomer of the year honors last fall after tallying 289 kills, 83 blocks and 58 aces. Feely had 183 kills and 64 digs, while McLeod did not record any varsity stats for the Eagles a season ago.
Aubrey, Argyle, Denton and Guyer are all nearly a month into their 2022 seasons. The Lady Wildcats, Eagles and Broncos begin district competition next Friday, Sept. 9, two weeks before the Lady Chaps’ Sept. 23 start.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.