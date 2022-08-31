AVCA All-America logo

Six Denton-area players were recognized this week when the AVCA released a pair of watch lists. Aubrey's Syndey Garrison, Denton's Lauren Perry and Guyer's Kyndal Stowers, Lauren Schneider, Ava Houser and Jordyn Tynsky were among a plethora of honorees.

Nine Denton-area high school volleyball players were recognized among the top players in the nation Monday when the American Volleyball Coaches Association released a pair of watch lists.

Sydney Garrison mug

Syndey Garrison



