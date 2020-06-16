A person associated with Braswell’s volleyball program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message posted on the school’s official website.
Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence confirmed the individual that tested positive was asymptomatic.
All workouts at Braswell have been suspended until further notice.
“We’re aware of the situation and out of an abundance of caution, are suspending all athletic activities at Braswell until further notice,” Florence said in a phone interview.
Athletes who have attended summer strength and conditioning workouts, especially those participating in volleyball workouts, are advised by the district to closely monitor their health and self-quarantine for 14 days beginning Tuesday.
Braswell athletic coordinator and head football coach Cody Moore said coaches and staff took multiple safety precautions when summer workouts began on June 8, including daily temperature checks.
“I don’t ever want our parents or community to think that our kids don’t come first,” Moore said. “I think we’re all disappointed, but in the grand scheme of things, [suspending workouts] is what we needed to do.”
The news at Braswell comes hours after it was revealed a Krum student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.
The UIL announced on May 22 that schools could begin strength and conditioning on June 8 under a set of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened those guidelines, eliminating the 20-1 player-to-coach ratio, effective immediately.
The UIL also increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%. That change is slated to go into effect on Monday.