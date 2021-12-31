MVP — Kyndal Stowers, Guyer, Jr.
Stowers has become one of the more dominant volleyball players in the state. Further proof of that was this past season as she led Guyer in nearly every statistical category and was named a Class 6A all-state selection by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Stowers, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and a first-team selection a year ago, finished her junior campaign with 533 kills and 516 digs to go with 49 blocks and 33 aces. Her performance lifted Guyer to a district title under first-year coach Leslie Jackson.
Here's our MVP story on Stowers, who committed to Baylor in July.
Offensive Player of the Year — Sydney Garrison, Aubrey, Jr.
A TGCA all-state selection in Class 4A, Garrison once again stood out on an otherwise loaded Lady Chaparrals’ team that advanced to a region final for the second straight season. The junior put down 501 kills, giving her 500 or more kills three years in a row. She also had 359 digs and 59 blocks. She was named the MVP of her district this season, and Aubrey is glad she’ll be back for one more year.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jada Price, Argyle, Sr.
A two-time DRC Libero of the Year, Price gets the nod this year as the top defensive player in the area. Price finished with a staggering 682 digs and 41 aces while again being a picture of consistency in the back row for Argyle, which advanced to the Class 4A Region I final before losing to eventual state champion Decatur.
Setter of the Year — Abby Folsom, Denton, Sr.
Though Denton barely missed out on another postseason appearance this season, Folsom deserves a ton of credit for running the Lady Broncos’ offense flawlessly. The junior dished out an area-high 1,034 assists in 127 sets while adding 157 kills, 513 digs and 52 blocks. Folsom also chipped in 22 aces and finished with a 94.9 serving percentage.
Co-Libero of the Year — Makayla Johnson, Aubrey, Jr.
Johnson is one of several juniors who played significant roles during Aubrey’s run to the Region II final and will be heavily relied on again next year as the Lady Chaps hope to go even further in the playoffs. As consistent as they come, Johnson finished with 543 digs to go with 121 assists and 64 aces.
Co-Libero of the Year — Sydney Martin, Krum, Sr.
Martin wrapped up her career at Krum with her second consecutive District 7-4A Libero of the Year honors and was also named a TGCA all-state selection. So, naturally, she was an easy choice for our top libero. Martin racked up 478 digs while helping lift the Lady Bobcats to the third round of the playoffs.
Blocker of the Year — Lexie Temple, Aubrey, Sr.
To say Temple was a force in the middle during Aubrey’s deep playoff run would be an understatement. The Houston Baptist signee, who was also named Blocker of the Year in District 9-4A in each of the past two seasons, finished with 361 kills and 105 blocks. Temple averaged 3.4 kills per set and will be hard to replace next season.
Newcomer of the Year — Katherine Holtman, Argyle, So.
Holtman burst onto the scene as a sophomore for the Lady Eagles, playing a pivotal role in helping Argyle reach the region final for the first time under new head coach Taryn Hill. Holtman finished with an impressive stat line that included 289 kills, 58 aces and 83 blocks as both a middle blocker and right-side hitter.
Coach of the Year — Taryn Hill, Argyle
Hill took over as Argyle’s head coach in March and immediately had her work cut out for her as she had to balance the Lady Eagles’ rich playoff success with what was largely an inexperienced squad. What she did next was nothing short of masterful as she engineered a run to the Class 4A Region I final. Argyle finished with a 31-13 record.
First Team:
Alyssa David, Pilot Point, Sr.
David was the driving factor in all facets for the Lady Bearcats during their successful season that ended in a playoff berth. The senior finished her final campaign with Pilot Point as the leader in kills and digs on the year.
Tessa Gerwig, Denton, Sr.
The Lady Broncos’ University of Louisiana-Monroe commit was dominate in her final season for Denton. Gerwig held down the defensive attack that the Lady Broncos presented by leading them with 127 total blocks. She also racked up 345 kills and 132 digs.
Camryn Heiser, Argyle, So.
Heiser proved to be a valuable asset for Argyle during the Lady Eagles’ run to the Class 4A Region I final. The sophomore did a little bit of everything for Argyle, tallying 242 kills and 106 blocks.
Gracie Bell, Aubrey, Sr.
The all-time Aubrey great turned in a fantastic final season for the Lady Chaps as their setter, finishing with 894 assists and 3,561 for her career. Bell averaged just over 10 assists per game while also totaling 332 digs and 97 kills for Aubrey during their playoff run season.
Lindzi Thomas, Sanger, Sr.
Thomas wore many hats as an all-around athlete during Sanger’s deep playoff run. As a result, she turned in a balanced stat line that included 455 digs to go with 402 kills, 135 assists and 45 aces in 125 total sets. She also had 17 blocks.
Jessie Moore, Argyle, Sr.
Moore was a reliable source of offense for Argyle during coach Taryn Hill’s first season. The outside hitter was relentless in the kills department with 247 kills during her second season for the Lady Eagles.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger, Jr.
In a season that was Cinderella-like for the Lady Indians, Schmucker was a young gun on a Sanger squad that featured six seniors. The junior racked up 278 kills and 173 assists, not to mention her 355 digs and 40 aces.
Caelyn Gunn, Lake Dallas, Sr.
Gunn was a one-person wrecking crew for the Lady Falcons, earning District 6-5A Co-Utility Player of the Year with 278 kills, 298 digs and 34 blocks. She reached the 1,000 kill/1,000 digs plateau this season in her first year at the setter spot, which included 99 assists.
Mary Doyle, Krum, Sr.
During her senior season, Doyle was a Swiss Army knife for Krum in every phase of the game. Doyle earned First-Team All-District honors with 365 digs, 264 kills and 431 assists.
Lauren Perry, Denton, So.
There was no sophomore slump for Perry this season. The 2020 DRC Newcomer of the Year compiled 478 kills to lead the Denton offense, all while tacking on 60 total blocks and 461 digs on the defensive end.
Ava Houser, Guyer, So.
Houser was a magician for the Lady Wildcats in the assists category with 719 total assists. She helped fuel a potent Guyer offense while also getting in on the action with 12 kills and 204 digs defensively.
Sydney Payne, Argyle, So.
A successful offense in volleyball requires a strong setter at the position, and Payne filled that role wonderfully for Argyle. She led the Lady Eagles with 688 assists, but made her presence felt with 290 digs and 61 aces as well.
Second Team:
Meagan Szostek, Aubrey, Jr. 165 kills, including 100 in 15 games
Gabby Gunnoe, Krum, Sr. 301 kills, .210 hitting percentage
Halli Keese, Ryan, So. 410 kills, 612 digs, 43 blocks, 22 aces
Darla Crow, Ryan, Jr. 422 kills, 181 blocks
Taryn Morris, Denton, Fr. 210 kills, 116 blocks
Kylie Malone, Pilot Point, Jr. 256 kills, 426 digs, 41 aces
Anna Hadowski, Pilot Point, Sr. 667 digs, 16 kills, 52 aces
Gracey Campbell, Guyer, Sr. 284 kills, 447 digs, 10 blocks
Lauren Schneider, Guyer, Jr. 168 kills, 132 digs, 16 blocks, 38 aces
Philomina Klotz, Ponder, So. 208 kills, 72 blocks, 63 digs
Kamille Gibson, Braswell, Jr. 403 kills, 104 digs, 58 blocks