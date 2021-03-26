Meet the members of the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area girls basketball team

Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area girls basketball team, looking at the 11 schools we cover.
Here are the 2020-21 superlative winners, along with the first and second teams.
Most Valuable Player
Tate Wells, Ponder
A lethal scorer and relentless defender, Wells was one of the main reasons Ponder reached the state semifinal for just the second time in school history. The junior guard averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 40% from beyond the arc, helping Ponder end the year with a 29-4 overall record. On the defensive end, Wells was the catalyst behind the Lady Lions’ suffocating full-court press. She averaged 3.8 steals per game and made her presence felt each time down the floor. Wells was a clear-cut choice to be the DRC’s All-Area MVP.
Offensive Player of the Year
Alisa Williams, Braswell
The TCU commit was a force for Braswell offensively, averaging 18.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-2, Williams was a mismatch for most defenders with her ability to shoot outside and finish at the rim. Williams shot 42% from the floor and was an even more impressive 80% at the free throw line. She tallied three double-doubles and scored a season-high 30 points in a game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Chloe Malone, Sanger
A four-year starter, Malone was a two-time district MVP and was the Defensive MVP of the district her freshman year. She is Sanger’s all-time leader in steals and assists. As a senior, Malone averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She nearly led the Lady Indians to an area-round playoff win over eventual state semifinalist Dallas Pinkston. Malone ends her career with 1,215 career points.
Co-Impact Player of the Year
Evie Goetz, Guyer
The District 5-6A MVP, Goetz was a scoring machine for Guyer. She averaged 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, helping the Lady Wildcats claim a share of the district title for the third consecutive season. The TCU signee shot an efficient 59.2% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc.
Co-Impact Player of the Year
Mackenzie Buss, Lake Dallas
Coming off a season-ending knee injury that cost her all of the 2019-20 season, Buss made an emphatic return to the court as a junior. Lake Dallas’ 5-foot-4 point guard tied for the team lead in scoring and averaged 15.3 points per game. In addition, she also dished out 4.4 assists per game while grabbing 6 rebounds per night. For her efforts, Buss was named District 6-5A Co-MVP along with teammate Jorja Elliott.
Newcomer of the Year
Ashlin Crabtree, Argyle
The sophomore scored a team-high 16 points in Argyle’s region quarterfinal loss to Bridgeport and was spectacular for most of the year. In her first season on varsity, Crabtree averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 53% from the field. Crabtree will be one of the Lady Eagles’ key contributors in the years to come.
Coach of the Year
Jimmy Avery, Ponder
Avery led Ponder to just its second state semifinal appearance in school history and was a steadying force on the bench for the Lady Lions. Ponder dominated teams for most of the year and cruised to a District 10-3A title. The Lady Lions finished the season 29-4 overall before bowing out to eventual Class 3A champion Brownfield.
First team
Bella Earle, Guyer
The District 5-6A first-team selection led Guyer in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Abilene Christian signee shot 53.1% and helped the Lady Wildcats claim a share of the district title for the third straight season.
Karly Ivy, Ponder
Ivy averaged 14.1 points per game and was a key cog in helping Ponder reach the state semifinal for just the second time in school history. The District 10-3A MVP shot 42% and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Lexi Martin, Sanger
The District 9-4A first-team pick led Sanger in scoring with 12.3 points per game, helping the Lady Indians claim the league title. The sophomore also averaged 3 rebounds and two steals per night.
Bailey Timmons, Argyle
Timmons was one of the only seniors on Argyle’s team, and she made her leadership and experience felt throughout the year. The District 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year led the Lady Eagles in scoring, averaging roughly 16.5 points per game.
Jorja Elliott, Lake Dallas
The District 6-5A Co-MVP, Elliott tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. Elliott shot an efficient 70.3% from the field and was a TABC all-region selection.
Second team
Madi Lumsden, Argyle: 12.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 40% FG
Abby Hammett, Aubrey: 10.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 47% FG
Camryn Richardson, Lake Dallas: 7.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 39.4% FG
Allie Buchanan, Lake Dallas: 6.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 apg
Mary Doyle, Krum: 10.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.1 spg
Janiah Allen, Ryan: 13 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.3 apg
Kassi Ballard, Ponder: 11.4 ppg, 4.7 spg, 46% FG
Bella Ringenberg, Sanger: 11 ppg, 9 rpg, 53% FG