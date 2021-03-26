You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Meet the members of the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area boys basketball team

  • 0
  • 3 min to read

Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area boy's basketball team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.

Here are the 2020-21 superlative winners, along with the first and second teams. 

Most Valuable Player

Nate Atwood, Argyle

20210324_drc_sp_All-AreaBasketball_12.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle’s big man was the DRC’s All-Area MVP last season, and Atwood was a no-brainer to win the award for a second straight year. The 6-foot-8 post led the Eagles to their second state title in school history, as Argyle finished a nearly flawless campaign with a 31-1 overall record. Atwood averaged a double-double in the process, pouring in 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. A mismatch for nearly every team, Atwood dominated the paint and was the best player on the court on any given night. He will go down as one of the best players to ever slip on an Argyle jersey.

Offensive Player of the Year

RJ Jones, Braswell

DRC_BraswellvsLittleElm5_011921.jpg
Buy Now

Braswell’s Rj Jones (30) drives to the basket on Little Elm’s Mike Prather (3) during their game at Braswell High School Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in Aubrey, Texas. 

The sophomore was as lethal as they come, averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Jones shot 49% from the field and a whopping 50% from beyond the arc. Jones helped Braswell reach the second round of the playoffs in the Bengals’ first season at the Class 6A level. His incredible offensive production was key asset.

Defensive Player of the Year

Lezeric Bailey, Braswell

200204_drc_sp_RyanBraswell_Boys_15.JPG
Buy Now

Braswell forward Lezeric Bailey (34) blocks Ryan post Marcette Lawson (21) at Ryan High School, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Before going down with an injury in January, Bailey led the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in rebounding, averaging 13 boards and 4.5 blocks per game. Despite missing three games, Bailey still finished the year averaging 10.7 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per night. The 6-4 senior was a key cog for Braswell, and his contributions on the defensive end of the floor were undeniable.

Impact Player of the Year

KyeRon Lindsay, Guyer

DRC_GuyervsFMMarcus1.jpg
Buy Now

Guyer’s Kye Lindsay (21) shoots over Marcus’ Ben Joelson (10) during their playoff game at Denton High School Monday, February 24, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

The 6-foot-8 junior was instrumental for Guyer, averaging a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Lindsay shot 49.3% from the field and was a District 5-6A first-team selection. Lindsay’s athleticism was pivotal for the Wildcats at both ends, as he also averaged two steals and two blocks per game.

Newcomer of the Year

Tyler Long, Ponder

20210119_drc_sp_PonderPilotPoint_22.JPG
Buy Now

Ponder's Tyler Long (0) shoots over Pilot Point's Jay Cox (3) at Ponder High School, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Ponder, Texas.

The sophomore led Ponder in scoring with 13.5 points per game and helped the Lions secure a playoff berth. Long was the District 10-3A Newcomer of the Year and averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night. At 6-foot-4, Long can play both guard and forward, and he will be a force for Ponder in the years to come.

Coach of the Year

Russell Perkins, Argyle

20210309_drc_sp_ArgyleFaithFamily_36.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle head coach Russell Perkins celebrates after his team defeats Faith Family at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Perkins was masterful at the helm of the Eagles, guiding Argyle to its second state championship in school history. The Eagles went 31-1 and never lost to a team in their own classification (4A). Argyle upset No. 1-ranked Oak Cliff Faith Family in the state semifinal. The Eagles followed up by dismantling Huffman Hargrave 49-30 for the state title.

First team

Skylar McCurry, Argyle

mccurry

The MVP of the Class 4A title game, McCurry averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 48.4% from beyond the arc. McCurry was the District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year and was a TABC all-region selection.

Grey Goodson, Argyle

goodson

One of the area’s best defenders, Goodson was the District 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a TABC all-region selection and averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Avery Smith, Pilot Point

smith

Smith had one of the highest scoring averages in the Denton area, pouring in 19.9 points per game. The senior was the District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year and shot 38% from the 3-point line.

Isaiah Novil, Ryan

Isaiah Novil

Novil averaged 9.1 points per game and dished out 3 assists per game. The District 6-5A second-team selection shot 52% from the floor and averaged 6.4 rebounds per game.

Kevin Thompson, Ryan

Thompson

The District 6-5A first-team pick averaged 12.3 points per game and helped the Raiders reach the second round of the playoffs. Thompson shot 51% and averaged 3.4 rebounds per game.

Second team

Eli Valentino, Argyle: 9.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg

Brayden Bradshaw, Guyer: 14.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 46.1% FG

Connor Newton, Guyer: 10 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg

Blake Andrus, Krum: 11 ppg, 4 rpg, 7-4A Co-6th Man of Year

Kenny Williams, Lake Dallas: 15.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg

Carter May, Aubrey: 17.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 9-4A 1st team

Cameron Stevenson, Denton: 13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg

Marcette Lawson, Ryan: 8.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 50% FG

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!