The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top boys basketball players with the All-Area team.
This year’s honorees:
Co-Most Valuable Player: Tyler Long, Ponder, Sr.
Long led the way for a Lions team that upset the state's No. 1-ranked 3A squad on its run to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs and a 32-6 season overall. The senior averaged 19 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range. Long was unanimously named District 10-3A's Most Valuable Player and was the Denton area's lone Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State selection.
Co-Most Valuable Player: Carter May, Aubrey, Sr.
May was at the center of the Chaparrals' success this season in making their deepest playoff run in program history amid a 30-win season. The senior forward averaged team-highs of 16.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a dependable presence on both ends of the floor. May earned District 11-4A's MVP honor along with a TABC all-region nod for his efforts and is committed to play college basketball at Howard Payne.
Offensive Player of the Year: Kasen Hastings, Krum, Jr.
Hastings made it all go for the Bobcats as they won the District 8-4A championship and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The junior guard stuffed the stat sheet in averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals per game on the year. Hastings was named District 8-4A's MVP for his efforts and will be part of a strong returning core for Krum with no seniors on last season's roster.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Lowery, Guyer, Soph.
Lowery built on a strong freshman season with even larger contributions as a sophomore to help Guyer earn a playoff berth. The standout guard posted 14 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists, three steals and two deflections per game to take home first team all-district honors as a key contributor both ways for the Wildcats. Lowery's defensive prowess was particularly impressive as the highly-touted recruit tallied eight steals in four separate games.
Impact Player of the Year: MJ Thomas, Denton High, Sr.
A Denton native, Thomas returned home for his senior season and spearheaded a turnaround season for the Broncos from a three-win 2021-22 campaign to a 19-13 showing this year. The senior forward averaged 16 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game to earn first team al-district and TABC all-region honors. Thomas was also a McDonald's All-American game nominee and holds scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, among other schools.
Newcomer of the Year: Silas Rodriguez, Guyer, Fr.
Rodriguez quickly emerged as the latest in Guyer's long line of standout young players with a strong inaugural campaign. The freshman guard averaged 11 points, four rebounds and two assists per game as he quickly carved out a key role in the Wildcats' rotation. Rodriguez was named District 5-6A's Sixth Man of the Year and also received a first team all-district nod.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Smith, Aubrey
Smith led the Chaparrals to a 30-7 season, a share of the District 11-4A title and the program's deepest-ever playoff run. Aubrey had never previously advanced beyond the second round of the postseason but made it to the fourth round this year before falling to No. 2-ranked Dallas Carter in a regional semifinal bout. Smith deftly integrated some talented young players with a core group of seniors to great success.
First Team
Jeremiah Green, Guyer, Soph.
Green built on a standout freshman season by averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game as a sophomore. The four-star recruit already holds several major conference offers and was named District 5-6A's MVP along with taking home a TABC all-region honor.
Rowdy Robinson, Pilot Point, Jr.
Robinson lit it up for a Bearcats team that exceeded expectations in earning a playoff berth. The junior stuffed the stat sheet with 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals and one block per game, earning District 10-3A's Co-Offensive Player of the Year honor along with a TABC all-region selection.
Hunter Nelms, Sanger, Soph.
Nelms helped lead the Indians to the playoffs with an impressive season under first-year coach Bobby Stastny. The sophomore forward averaged 19 points, 8.4 rebounds, two assists and three steals per game to earn a first team all-district selection in 7-4A.
Timber Crider, Ponder, Jr.
Crider played an integral role in the Lions' strong season and deep playoff run as he was named 10-3A's Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The junior guard averaged 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range.
Malachi Okunbor, Braswell, Jr.
Okunbor was a unanimous first team all-district selection after posting a strong junior season for the Bengals. The standout guard averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in district play while shooting 39% from 3-point range.
Hutch Burns, Argyle, Sr.
Burns finished off his career with the Eagles strong, contributing across the board on his way to first team all-district honors. The senior guard averaged 12 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while knocking down 39% of his 3-point shots on the year.
Connor Newton, Guyer, Sr.
Newton wrapped up a strong career at Guyer as a unanimous first team all-district selection. The senior Central Oklahoma signee averaged 12 points, two assists, one steal and 1.5 charges taken per game, finishing his high school career with more than 1,000 points and 100 charges taken
Branden West, Aubrey, Jr.
West was a dependable two-way contributor for the Chaparrals who played a key role in their deepest-ever playoff run. The junior multi-sport athlete averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as he took home first team all-district honors.
Second Team
Bryson Bird, Krum, Jr.:8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, District 8-4A Defensive MVP and TABC All-Region selection.
Elijah Herron, Aubrey, Soph.: 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in district, District 11-4A Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Josh Jackson, Braswell, Sr.: 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in district, made 58% of two-point shots, first team all-district.
Jett McCasland, Argyle, Soph.: 13 points, three assists and two steals per game, shot 35% on 3-pointers, first team all-district.
Jordyn Brown, Sanger, Sr.: 10.3 points and four rebounds per game, first team all-district.
Tay Ross, Aubrey, Sr.: 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, first team all-district, often tasked with guarding other teams' best player.
Amarien Mohair, Ryan, Sr.: 8.3 points and two steals per game, first team all-district.
Andyn Garza, Krum, Soph.: 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game, District 8-4A Sixth Man of the Year.
Jayson Demcher, Argyle, Jr.: 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game, missed time with a dislocated ankle, Argyle went 17-4 when he played.
Blake Courtney, Denton High, Sr.: 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 17 appearances before a season-ending injury.
Best of the rest
Best of the Rest selections
Name
School
Class
Gavin Barnes
Aubrey
Jr.
Jacori Jones
Braswell
Fr.
Jordan Kamga
Denton High
Sr.
Carter Eddy
Denton High
Jr.
Brian Dorgbetor
Krum
Fr.
Javien Gonzalez
Ponder
Sr.
Kade Irons
Ponder
Jr.
Case Peacock
Ponder
Jr.
Jack Bommarito
Ryan
Sr.
Brandon Hodge
Sanger
Sr.
