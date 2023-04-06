The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top boys basketball players with the All-Area team.

Best of the Rest selections

Name School Class
Gavin Barnes Aubrey Jr.
Jacori Jones Braswell Fr.
Jordan Kamga Denton High Sr.
Carter Eddy Denton High Jr.
Brian Dorgbetor Krum Fr.
Javien Gonzalez Ponder Sr.
Kade Irons Ponder Jr.
Case Peacock Ponder Jr.
Jack Bommarito Ryan Sr.
Brandon Hodge Sanger Sr.

