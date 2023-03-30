The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top girls basketball players with the All-Area team.

Best of the Rest selections

Name School Class
Ashlin Crabtree Argyle Sr.
Meagan Szostek Aubrey Sr.
Da'Nae Crosby Braswell Jr.
Mariah Watson Guyer Sr.
Baylee Button Krum Jr.
Altyn Bartley Lake Dallas Sr.
Camryn Richardson Lake Dallas Sr.
Lauren Ullrich Liberty Christian Sr.
Aspen Hicks Ryan Jr.
Kaylin Jackson Ryan Fr.

