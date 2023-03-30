Madi Lumsden wrapped up her standout high school career with another strong season on her way to a second straight Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection. The Angelo State signee was named District 7-5A's Co-MVP after leading the Lady Eagles to an undefeated district championship in their first 5A season. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game while making 41% of her 234 3-point attempts.
Janiah Allen-Taylor took home Co-MVP honors in District 7-5A after leading the Lady Raiders to a 25-win season in which they were ranked among the state's top 5A teams for several weeks. The four-year varsity starter surpassed 1,000 career points during her standout career at Ryan and is a two-time Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region selection. She averaged 18.5 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists per game on the season.
Offensive Player of the Year: Gracie Hunter, Krum, Jr.
Gracie Hunter paved the way for the Lady Cats' 25-win season and undefeated District 8-4A title as the district's MVP. The junior also earned a TABC all-region nod after averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Alongside her defensive skills, Hunter showed an ability to deftly dictate Krum's offense by scoring from all three levels and expertly distributing to her teammates.
Defensive Player of the Year: Torie Sevier, Braswell, Sr.
An integral part of Braswell's deepest-ever playoff run in 2022, Torie Sevier followed that season up by earning District 5-6A's Offensive MVP award. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee dominated the post in averaging a near double-double at 12.5 points and 9.3 rebounds alongside 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Sevier's defensive presence was evident in the many shots she altered alongside her blocks, steals and rebounding.
Impact Player of the Year: Lexi Martin, Sanger, Sr.
Lexi Martin picked up where she left off from a strong junior season after making her return from an injury midway through the 2022-23 campaign. The Austin College signee helped Sanger go 13-1 in the 14 games she played as part of a 28-6 campaign. She averaged 14.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 deflections per game as an integral part of Sanger's success once again this season.
Newcomer of the Year: Kennedy Simon, Ponder, Fr.
The Record-Chronicle's All-Area Volleyball Newcomer of the Year, Kennedy Simon also made her presence felt early in her basketball career. The freshman forward helped a young Ponder team mesh as the season progressed, posting an 11-3 record in district play and a first-round playoff upset of Dallas Madison. Simon averaged 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, including 5.1 offensive rebounds, as a critical part of the Lady Lions' success.
Coach of the Year: Lana Degelia, Krum
Krum's longtime coach Lana Degelia orchestrated one of the top teams in the area, guiding the Lady Cats to a 25-11 season and undefeated district championship. Degelia also notched her 500th career win early in the season, a testament to the sustained success her teams have had over the years. Her latest squad meshed nicely as the season progressed to win 17 of its last 19 games, including a bi-district round playoff victory over Wichita Falls.
First Team
Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian, Sr.
Emma Kay Martin spearheaded one of the top private school teams in the state in the Lady Warriors, who were ranked No. 1 in their classification for much of the season and rolled to the TAPPS 5A state title. The senior guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 steals and 3.5 assists per game, showcasing range well beyond the 3-point arc.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger, Sr.
A two-sport standout who was also a First Team All-Area honoree in volleyball, Carly Schmucker also wrapped up her standout basketball career at Sanger with a strong season. The senior forward averaged 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.4 deflections per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.8% on 3-pointers.
Gabby Campbell, Argyle, Jr.
Coming off a strong sophomore year, Gabby Campbell was once again a key player for the Lady Eagles as they were ranked among 5A's best teams for much of the season and won an unbeaten district title. The senior guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range as District 7-5A's Offensive MVP.
Kennedy Evans, Braswell, Jr.
After being a key part of Braswell's deepest-ever playoff run last season, Kennedy Evans took on the lead scoring role for the Lady Bengals this season. The Oklahoma State pledge averaged a team-high 13.3 points to go with 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while knocking down 90 3-pointers.
Abby Hammett, Aubrey, Sr.
Abby Hammett wrapped up her basketball career at Aubrey with a bang, leading the program to its seventh straight playoff appearance. The senior averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds per game while making 41% of her 3-point attempts. Hammett is also a standout softball player at Aubrey and is set to play college softball at Kennesaw State.
Presley Calhoun, Ponder, Soph.
Presley Calhoun played a key role for a young Ponder team that found its way in time for a strong showing in district play and a first-round playoff upset. The sophomore guard averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.5 deflections per game as an integral part of the Lady Lions' success.
Raina Akbar, Guyer, Sr.
Raina Akbar earns her second straight All-Area nod after leading the way for the Lady Wildcats on her way to first-team all-district honors in 5-6A. The senior guard averaged 13 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a consistent threat from behind the 3-point arc and one of Guyer's cornerstones.
Second Team
Kynadi Hall, Aubrey, Soph.: 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game, first team all-district.
Karlee Hastings, Krum, Sr.: 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, District 8-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Yves Cox, Braswell, Jr.: 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, first team all-district.
Maggie Wainscott, Denton High, Sr.: 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game, first team all-district.
Kaylie Morgan, Guyer, Sr.: 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, second team all-district.
Katelyn Jones, Argyle, Sr.: 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, first team all-district.
Elaine Pomeroy, Sanger, Sr: 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game, first team all-district.
Seimone Griffin, Denton High, Sr.: 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, second team all-district, played through injury for much of the season.
Best of the rest
Best of the Rest selections
Name
School
Class
Ashlin Crabtree
Argyle
Sr.
Meagan Szostek
Aubrey
Sr.
Da'Nae Crosby
Braswell
Jr.
Mariah Watson
Guyer
Sr.
Baylee Button
Krum
Jr.
Altyn Bartley
Lake Dallas
Sr.
Camryn Richardson
Lake Dallas
Sr.
Lauren Ullrich
Liberty Christian
Sr.
Aspen Hicks
Ryan
Jr.
Kaylin Jackson
Ryan
Fr.
