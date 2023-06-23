The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top baseball players with the All-Area team.
Get to know more about each of this year's honorees below.
Most Valuable Player
Colton Roquemore, Argyle, 2B, Jr.
Roquemore was one of the Eagles' most consistent contributors on a run to the state title game that surprised even longtime Argyle coach Ricky Griffin. The junior Dallas Baptist pledge hit a team-best .401 on the year with 13 doubles, eight triples and 39 RBIs, adding 14 stolen bases and a .977 fielding percentage. Roquemore was named to the THSBCA's 5A All-State first team for his efforts.
Pitcher of the Year
Brad Pruett, Guyer, P/IF, Sr.
Pruett repeats as Pitcher of the Year after anchoring the Wildcats on the way to their first regional final in program history. The Oklahoma signee stepped up in big moments time and again as he posted a 1.73 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 81 innings of work alongside team-highs at the plate with a .377 batting average and 33 RBIs. He was named District 5-6A's Most Valuable Player and a third team 6A all-state selection.
Offensive Player of the Year
Joseph Dominguez, Denton High, 2B, Sr.
Dominguez had a stellar year at the plate as one of the area's top offensive threats for the Broncos. The senior Dodge City commit hit .478 on the year with five doubles, 12 triples, 17 RBIs and 29 runs scored. He also stole 20 bases, posted a .931 fielding percentage and helped turn 10 double plays, earning first team all-state honors for his efforts.
Defensive Player of the Year
Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey, C, Sr.
Bohannon was a reliable contributor both at the plate and behind it for the Chaparrals as they advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2010. The Augustana College signee posted a .981 fielding percentage in 38 games, adding a .425 batting average with four home runs, 18 doubles, six triples and 27 RBIs at the plate as a first team all-district honoree.
Utility Player of the Year
Park Prater, Argyle, P/OF, Jr.
Prater made his mark at the plate, on the mound and in the field as an integral part of the Eagles' run to the state title game. The junior Dallas Baptist pledge racked up 74 strikeouts and a 0.60 ERA in 58 innings pitched, posted a .938 fielding percentage and hit .333 with three home runs and 31 RBIs. Prater earned first team 5A all-state honors for his contributions.
Newcomer of the Year
Grady Emerson, Argyle, 1B, Fr.
Emerson came into the Eagles' squad as one of the top-rated freshmen in the country and quickly backed that reputation up. The TCU pledge tallied a .336 batting average with a team-high 15 doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs and 24 walks drawn. He also posted a .992 fielding percentage with just two errors in 258 total chances as a dependable presence at first base.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Ricky Griffin, Argyle
Griffin earns at least a share of the area's top coaching honors for the second straight year as he surpassed 500 career wins and guided the Eagles back to the state title game in their first year at the 5A level. His team saw its fair share of challenges in a new classification, seeing its streak of consecutive district titles end and facing elimination in nine different playoff games. Still, Griffin's group found ways to respond when it mattered most and came within a run of winning the program's fourth state championship.
Pat Watson, Guyer
Watson guided the Wildcats to plenty of history this season. They won the first outright district championship in program history, blew past the program-best of 27 wins in a season with 33 and advanced two rounds further than ever before in reaching the regional finals, where they fell to eventual state champion Flower Mound. Watson also notched his 300th career win during Guyer's postseason run as his team raised the bar for the program moving forward.
First team
Pitcher — Kade Morgan, Pilot Point, P/OF, Sr.
Morgan was a standout player on and off the mound for the Bearcats as he helped lead them to a playoff berth. The senior struck out 101 batters with a 2.13 ERA in 59 innings pitched, including a no-hitter, while also hitting .378 at the plate with a .495 on-base percentage.
Catcher — Blade Carver, Guyer, C, Sr.
Carver was perhaps the most powerful hitter in the area and a crucial part of the Wildcats' historic success. The first team all-area selection in football also starred on the diamond, hitting .315 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and a 1.034 OPS. He is committed to play college baseball at Northern Oklahoma College.
Utility — Chase Wernimont, Sanger, P/OF, Sr.
Wernimont spearheaded the Indians to their first playoff appearance in four years and first share of a district title in nine years. The all-state third team honoree hit .386 with 12 doubles and 27 RBIs, stole 24 bases and posted a 7-3 record, 3.60 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.
Infielders
Lane Allen, Guyer, SS, Sr.
Allen wrapped up his standout high school career with a strong senior season as he stepped up in several key moments during the Wildcats' historic playoff run. The Texas pledge hit .367 with five home runs, 12 doubles, 31 RBIs and an 1.108 OPS while also drawing 23 walks.
Gavin Flores, Krum, 3B, Jr.
Flores was one of the top players for a Bobcats squad that advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The junior hit .352 with nine doubles, three triples and a team-high 25 RBIs, adding 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts.
Andy Fetters, Aubrey, 1B, Sr.
Fetters played a key part in the Chaparrals' run to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. The senior hit an even .300 with five doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs and 25 runs scored while also posting a stout .995 fielding percentage at first base.
Zane Morgan, Pilot Point, IF/P/C, Sr.
The twin brother of Kade, Zane posted a strong year of his own to help the Bearcats reach the playoffs. He batted .438 for the year with an 1.148 OPS, adding 81 strikeouts to just 13 walks and a 2.36 ERA in 53 innings of work on the mound.
Outfielders
Alex D'Angelo, Argyle, OF/P/1B, Jr.
D'Angelo was a do-it-all contributor for the Eagles and another important part of their latest deep playoff run. The junior hit .341 with four triples and 30 RBIs, led the team with 41 runs scored and 19 stolen bases and added a 2.83 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings alongside a .971 fielding percentage.
Justin Horst, Sanger, OF/P, Jr.
Horst was another of the Indians' key contributors amid their successful season as Co-District 11-4A champions and playoff qualifiers. The junior hit .366 with a.484 on-base percentage, one home run, 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored along with 22 stolen bases.
Jakob Holzer, Ryan, OF/P, Sr.
Holzer finished off his standout high school career by helping lead the Raiders to a playoff berth with strong production on the mound and at the plate. The Murray State College pledge notched a 2.45 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings of work, adding a .271 batting average, one home run and 17 RBIs.
Best of the Rest
Name, School, Position, Class, Stats
JC Davis, Argyle, SS, Sr.: Weatherford College signee, 26 RBIs, .972 fielding percentage, helped turn 16 double plays, .972 fielding percentage.
Hunter Sandifer, Argyle, C, Sr.: Frank Phillips signee, .997 fielding percentage, one error in 327 chances, caught 14 runners stealing, .443 OBP, 29 walks.
Wade Huckaby, Aubrey, P/OF, Sr.: .315 batting average, 17 RBIs, 3.50 ERA, 67 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
Ryder Owens, Aubrey, P/IF, Sr.: 7-2 record, 2.50 ERA, 44 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.
Branden West, Aubrey, SS/P, Jr.: .315 batting average, 13 doubles, 19 RBIs, 20 runs scored.
Austin Lastovica, Braswell, OF/C, Jr.: .366 batting average, 16 RBIs, .960 fielding percentage.
Hawk Bowers, Guyer, P/IF, Jr.: 0.33 ERA, 27 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched, 3 saves, hit 3 home runs, 16 RBIs.
Jack Cagianello, Guyer, P/1B, Sr.: Weatherford College signee, 1.02 ERA, 78 strikeouts in 68.1 innings of work, 7-2 record, 2 saves.
Caleb Cowan, Guyer, OF, Sr.: NCTC signee, 4 home runs, 4 triples, 22 RBIs.
Jack Hickerson, Guyer, P, Jr.: Baylor pledge, 55 strikeouts, 1.469 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
Creed Payne, Krum, P, Sr.: Carl Albert State pledge, 1.94 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched, scored 22 runs.
Ty Taber, Krum, OF, Soph.: .307 batting average, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs, .964 fielding percentage.
Gage Anderson, Pilot Point, OF, Soph.: .457 batting average, 1.183 OPS.
Gavin McKnight, Ryan, P/C/IF, Jr.: 3.50 ERA, 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, .982 fielding percentage, caught 10 runners stealing.
Major Bilyeu, Sanger, SS, Sr.: .341 batting average, .975 OPS, 38 runs scored, 25 stolen bases.
Declan Echols, Sanger, 1B, Jr.: .356 batting average, 35 RBIs, 27 runs scored.
