The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton-area's top volleyball players with an All-Area team. Learn more about each of this year's honorees below.
Most Valuable Player — Sydney Garrison, Aubrey, Sr.
The 2020 and 2021 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, Garrison somehow found an even higher level this fall in guiding the Lady Chaps to a Class 4A state title game appearance. Garrison racked up 783 kills, 546 digs and 69 aces on the season to finish her Aubrey career with 2,327 kills and 1,552 digs. The Tarleton State signee earned District 9-4A MVP honors for a second straight season and notched a third straight TGCA All-State selection to cap off her stellar career.
Offensive Player of the Year — Kyndal Stowers, Guyer, Sr.
Stowers turned in a standout year to finish her high school career despite being sidelined for more than half of the season recovering from a shoulder injury. The Baylor signee racked up 309 kills in just 16 matches and helped the Lady Wildcats win 14 of the matches she appeared in, including a playoff upset of state-ranked Highland Park. She was named District 5-6A's MVP and one of 24 seniors in the country honored as an Under Armour All-American.
Defensive Player of the Year — Makayla Johnson, Aubrey, Sr.
Johnson was another crucial cog of the Lady Chaps' deep playoff run, anchoring Aubrey's defense all the way to the state title game. The 2021 All-Area Co-Libero of the Year tallied 742 digs on the year to finish her career with 2,235 total digs. She earned a third consecutive first team all-district selection along with TGCA All-State honors.
Hitter of the Year — Lauren Perry, Denton High, Jr.
Perry posted some ridiculous stats amid a tough year for the Lady Broncos. The UTEP commit led all greater Dallas-area hitters in regular season kills with 719 on a .271 hitting percentage along with 362 digs, helping her surpass both 1,000 career kills and digs in the process. She earned District 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year honors and will be a key piece once again next year for Denton High.
Setter of the Year — Olivia Starr, Aubrey, Jr.
Yet another standout part of the Lady Chaps' historic season, Starr more than delivered in filling the big shoes left by four-year setter Gracie Bell. The junior set the table for a deep group of attackers with 1,407 assists and 379 digs on the season to earn 9-4A Setter of the Year honors. She is poised to play a key role for Aubrey once again next fall.
Libero of the Year — Piper Mickenheim, Argyle, Soph.
One of the top underclassmen in the area, Mickenheim anchored the backline for a Lady Eagles team that went on a Cinderella playoff run of sorts after entering the playoffs as a four-seed. She tallied 937 digs on the season to earn All-District 7-5A honors.
Blocker of the Year — Darla Crow, Ryan, Sr.
Crow was an anchor on the inside for the Lady Raiders amid a tough season. The 7-5A Blocker of the Year posted a team-high 186 total blocks, including 140 solo, and led the team's attack with 411 kills on a .301 hitting percentage. She will play college volleyball at Bethel College in Kansas.
Newcomer of the Year — Kennedy Simon, Ponder, Fr.
A key part of the Lady Lions' standout season, Simon made an instant impact on the team as a freshman. The outside hitter was a unanimous selection as District 10-3A's Newcomer of the Year after posting 334 kills, 168 digs and 57 blocks.
Coach of the Year — Whitney Stout, Aubrey
Stout guided the Lady Chaps to a 39-10 record and their third state tournament appearance in program history. The fifth-year coach's teams have consistently improved, from winning one playoff game each of her first two years to consecutive regional final appearances in 2020 and 2021, finally breaking through to the state tourney this fall.
First Team
Reagan Fifer, Liberty Christian, Sr.
Fifer helped lead the Lady Warriors to the TAPPS 5A state championship as a first team all-state selection. The Houston signee capped off her standout career at Liberty Christian with 859 assists, 271 kills, 216 digs and 73 blocks, bringing her four-year tally to 3,167 career assists. She helped lead the Lady Warriors to two state titles over the last four years.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger, Sr.
One of the top players in the Lady Indians' program history, Schmucker finished out her standout career with a bang. The 2022 District 7-4A MVP graduates as the program's all-time leader in career kills, digs and aces after racking up 436 kills, 451 digs and 104 aces this season.
Sydney Payne, Argyle, Jr.
Payne was a key catalyst in distributing the ball on a Lady Eagles team that spread the attacking wealth. The Abilene Christian commit took home 7-5A first team honors after racking up 777 assists and 381 digs this fall.
Annaleise Sevier, Aubrey, Jr.
A key piece of Aubrey's attack down the middle, Sevier racked up 501 kills, 136 digs and 112 total blocks as a potent force alongside Garrison. She was named the 9-4A Blocker of the Year and was selected to the TGCA All-Star game as one of 24 players chosen from Classes 1A-4A across Texas.
Philomina Klotz, Ponder, Jr.
Another key part of the Lady Lions' success this fall, Klotz was named 10-3A MVP for the co-district champions. The middle blocker notched a team-high 424 kills on a .324 hitting percentage along with 125 blocks. She is set to be a key piece of Ponder's strong contingent of returners next fall.
Kamille Gibson, Braswell, Sr.
A Tennessee signee, Gibson was a consistent force for the Lady Bengals' attack and a first team selection in the loaded District 5-6A. The four-year varsity letter winner racked up 487 kills, 396 digs and 63 blocks to finish her career with 1,110 kills, 500 digs and 137 blocks.
Delaney Gonzalez, Sanger, Soph.
A key piece of the Lady Indians' 7-4A championship, Gonzalez set a program single season record with 539 digs this fall. She earned district Libero of the Year honors and will be a key returner for Sanger next season.
Lauren Schneider, Guyer, Sr.
The Lady Wildcats' top attacking option when Stowers was sidelined, Schneider earned first team 5-6A recognition for a standout season. She racked up 454 kills on the year and was an AVCA All-Region 4 honoree.
Jordyn Moore, Argyle, Soph.
Moore was another crucial piece of the Lady Eagles' success, tallying 662 assists, 442 digs and 229 kills. The swiss army knife of sorts earned first team all-district honors and eclipsed 1,000 career kills as one of Argyle's key underclassmen.
Ava Romine, Krum, Soph.
A skilled underclassman for the Lady Cats, Romine was a force both offensively and defensively. The outside hitter tallied 438 kills and 346 digs as a District 8-4A first team selection and helped lead Krum to a playoff berth.
Olivia Sanchez, Argyle, Sr.
One of the few seniors on a young Argyle squad, Sanchez made key contributions both ways. The Louisiana-Monroe commit was an honorable mention all-district honoree after posting 308 kills, 419 digs and 42 aces on the season.
Kaelyn McWilliams, Ponder, Jr.
The 10-3A Co-Libero of the Year was a cornerstone of the Lady Lions' defensive efforts. McWilliams tallied a team-leading 466 digs along with 97 assists and 60 aces and will be another key returner from a young Ponder team.
Second Team
Erika Gustafson, Guyer, Sr.: 213 kills, 90 blocks
Katherine Holtman, Argyle, Jr.: 388 kills, 120 digs, 70 blocks
Kynadi Hall, Aubrey, Soph.: 321 kills, 128 blocks
Caitlyn Cornell, Braswell, Sr.: 210 kills, 95 blocks
Taylor Price, Sanger, Jr.: 145 kills, 75 aces, 57 blocks
Olivia Todd, Ponder, Soph.: 258 kills, 61 blocks
Camryn Heiser, Argyle, Jr.: 276 kills, 96 blocks
Olivia Burns, Krum, Soph.: 443 digs, 96 aces on 96% serving
Jordyn Tynsky, Guyer, Jr.: 429 digs, first team all-district
Meagan Szostek, Aubrey, Sr.: 274 kills, 111 digs, 41 blocks
