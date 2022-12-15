Sydney Garrison All-Area Most Valuable Player
Buy Now

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) celebrates after scoring a point during Aubrey's state semifinal game against Bellville on November 17th, 2022. Garrison's standout season led the Lady Chaps to their third state tournament appearance in program history.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton-area's top volleyball players with an All-Area team. Learn more about each of this year's honorees below.

Most Valuable Player — Sydney Garrison, Aubrey, Sr.

Kyndal Stowers All-Area
Buy Now

Guyer's Kyndal Stowers (5) spikes the ball while Carrollton Hebron attempts to block it during a 2021 playoff game.
Makayla Johnson All-Area

Aubrey libero Makayla Johnson (8) serves as Sydney Garrison looks on during the Lady Chaps' state semifinal win over Bellville on Nov. 17, 2022 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Lauren Perry All-Area
Buy Now

Denton's Lauren Perry (6) celebrates after her team scores a point against Argyle at Denton High School in a 2021 match.
Olivia Starr All-Area
Buy Now

Aubrey's Olivia Starr (10) sets the ball for a teammate during Aubrey's state semifinal match against Bellville on November 17th, 2022 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Piper Mickenheim All-Area
Buy Now

Argyle's Piper Mickenheim (10) serves the ball to Krum during a 2021 regular season match at Krum High School.
Darla Crow All-Area

Darla Crow
Kennedy Simon All-Area

Ponder's Kennedy Simon spikes the ball during the Lady Lions' first-round playoff win over Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill on Oct. 31, 2022 in Irving, Texas.
Whitney Stout All-Area
Buy Now

Aubrey head coach Whitney Stout watches her team play Krum during a regular season game in 2021.
Sydney Payne All-Area

Argyle's Sydney Payne (3) sets the ball during a match earlier this season.
Kamille Gibson All-Area
Buy Now

Braswell’s Kamille Gibson (12) spikes the ball over the net during a match against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at Braswell High.
Lauren Schneider All-Area
Buy Now

Guyer’s Lauren Schneider (9) prepares for the ball to be served during a playoff match against Coppell on November 1, 2022, at Lake Dallas High.
Kaelyn McWilliams All-Area

Ponder libero Kaelyn McWilliams passes the ball during the Lady Lions' first round playoff win over Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill on Oct. 31, 2022 in Irving, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you