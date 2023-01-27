Denton running back Coco Brown (1) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Ryan defense during a 2021 game. Brown is the Record-Chronicle's 2022 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Broncos to their best season since 2019.
The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top football players with an All-Area team comprising honorees from the schools within our coverage area.
Learn more about each of this year's offensive honorees below.
Offensive Player of the Year: Coco Brown, RB, Denton
The Broncos' longtime offensive centerpiece saved his best season for last as Brown led his team to its most successful campaign since 2019.
The senior running back repeated as an All-Area first teamer after racking up 263 carries for 1,887 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading Denton High to a 4-6 season following consecutive one-win campaigns. Brown earned District 3-5A DII's Most Valuable Player award for his efforts and has signed to join a rising Sam Houston State program.
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Kai Bagley, FB/DB, Aubrey
Bagley helped spearhead the Chaps' Slot-T offense after an injury to star running back Braylon Colgrove, leading the program to its third straight regional semifinal.
The senior posted 129 carries for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 112 total tackles (40 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions defensively. Those standout contributions earned Bagley District 5-4A DII's Offensive MVP award along with first team all-district honors both ways.
Co-Impact Player of the Year: Asten Kirby, WR/DB, Pilot Point
Kirby made his mark on both sides of the ball as a key part of the Bearcats extending their streak of playoff berths to six consecutive seasons, the latest coming via tiebreaker.
The senior earned District 4-3A DI's Utility Player of the Year award along with first team honors at both receiver and defensive back after a standout season. Kirby hauled in 71 passes for 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 51 total tackles (31 solo) and two interceptions on the defensive side.
Co-Impact Player of the Year: Jordyn Bailey, WR, Ryan
Primarily a wide receiver during his time at Ryan, Bailey made his impact felt out wide and in the backfield during his senior season.
The TCU signee posted 30 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns, adding 44 carries for 336 yards and two scores on the ground after moving to the spot for a few games due to an injury to starter Kalib Hicks. Bailey's efforts were critical in helping the Raiders post a 6-4 season and secure a playoff berth, going toe-to-toe with some of the state's top teams in the process.
Co-Coach of the Year: Todd Rodgers, Argyle
In completing his 21st season leading the program, Rodgers led the Eagles on an impressive run through their first year at the 5A level.
He helped Argyle amass a 14-1 record and hold the classification's No. 1 ranking for much of the season, knocking off three preseason top 15 teams in consecutive weeks in the process. The Eagles' impressive season ended with a 14-6 state semifinal defeat to eventual Class 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff (13-3), which defended its 2021 crown.
Meet the All-Area Offense
Clifton Cooper, QB, Ponder
One of the top-performing quarterbacks in the area, Cooper led an up-tempo Lions offense to a strong season and earned first team all-district honors in the process. The senior Henderson State commit threw for 4,254 yards and 41 touchdowns, adding a team-high 534 rushing yards and 14 more scores.
Cade Bortnem, QB, Lake Dallas
Bortnem posted a strong season in his first year as the Falcons' starting quarterback, taking over for Brendan Sorsby, who was last year's All-Area Quarterback of the Year. The junior threw for 2,325 yards and 34 touchdowns to earn a first team all-district selection in 3-5A DII.
Logan Lewis, QB, Sanger
Lewis earned first team honors in District 5-4A DII after helping lead the Indians to their third straight playoff berth in his first year as the starting quarterback. The senior dual-threat threw for 2,620 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 149 carries for 763 yards and 16 scores on the ground.
RJ Bunnell, RB, Argyle
Bunnell earned District 3-5A DII Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading a reliable run game that was the hallmark of Argyle's offense. The senior racked up 229 carries for 1,593 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding five catches for 89 yards and two scores as an integral part of the offense.
Devrin Brown, RB, Krum
Putting a bow on his standout career with the Bobcats, Brown snagged first team all-district honors in helping the team nab its first district wins since 2016. The senior posted 273 carries for 1,924 yards and 17 scores, exiting as Krum's program record holder for single game, season and career rushing totals.
Steven Bush, RB, Sanger
Bush notched first team all-district honors himself after anchoring the Indians' run game amid a 7-4 season. The senior ran 158 times for 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 20 catches for 168 yards and a score to help Sanger earn its third consecutive playoff berth.
Landon Sides, WR, Guyer
Sides was an explosive playmaker for the Wildcats, earning first team honors in District 5-6A as All-Area MVP Jackson Arnold's top target. The North Texas signee racked up 60 catches for 1,358 yards and 16 touchdowns in his breakout senior year, setting single season school records for catches and yards.
Ja'Ryan Wallace, WR, Braswell
Wallace saved his best high school season for last in building on a standout junior year that saw him garner a first team all-area selection. The Houston signee earned first team all-district honors after hauling in 50 passes for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns as a consistent big play threat.
Case Peacock, WR, Ponder
Peacock was the leading receiver for an explosive Lions offense that racked up more than 4,000 yards through the air, bringing home his second straight first team all-district nod as a result. The junior compiled 104 catches for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns in just the team's 10 regular season games.
Si Stovall, TE, Guyer
A reliable option for the Wildcats as a blocker and receiver, Stovall earned first team all-district honors for his efforts. The Louisiana-Monroe signee tallied 14 catches for 214 yards and five touchdowns, grading out at 94% as a blocker with 18 pancake blocks while also serving as Guyer's long snapper.
Kolt De La Torre, OL, Ryan
De La Torre was once again one of the top offensive linemen in the area and earned his second straight unanimous first team all-district selection as a result. The Stephen F. Austin signee graded out at 91% for the year with 84 pancakes and zero sacks allowed.
Wes Tucker, OL, Argyle
Tucker took home 3-5A DII's honor for the top offensive lineman in the district to wrap up his standout career. The Baylor signee anchored the Eagles' offensive line with 28 knockdowns and zero sacks allowed while paving the way for an offense that tallied nearly 6,000 yards.
Willie Goodacre, OL, Guyer
Goodacre earned first team all-district recognition after serving as a stalwart along the Wildcats' offensive front. The junior holds several Power Five scholarship offers after notching a 92% blocking grade on the year with 26 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed.
Jason Crowder, OL, Argyle
Another integral part of the Eagles' offensive front, Crowder was 3-5A DII's unanimous first team center after an impressive season. The Stephen F. Austin signee registered 38 knockdowns and an 82% season grade in paving the way for an explosive offense.
Caden Hess, OL, Aubrey
Hess created openings for Aubrey's Slot-T offense as the Chaps made one of the deeper playoff pushes across the area. The senior posted a team-high 85 pancakes, allowed just one sack and garnered District 5-4A DII's Offensive Lineman of the Year accolade as a result.
Bryson Bohannon, K, Aubrey
Bohannon was named District 5-4A DII's top special teams player after making all 63 of his extra point tries, posting 55 touchbacks on kickoffs and hitting a 46-yard field goal. The senior ends his career with school records for longest field goal as well as extra points made in a season and career.
Best of the Rest (Offense)
Name
Position
School
Khalon Davis
QB
Ryan
Wyatt Smith
QB
Pilot Point
Ty Taber
QB
Krum
Landon Farris
RB
Argyle
Trey Joyner
RB
Guyer
Kalib Hicks
RB
Ryan
Emerson Cagle
RB
Aubrey
Josiah Martin
WR
Guyer
Mitchell Nuziard
WR
Ponder
Niki Gray
WR
Lake Dallas
Hunter McFaul
TE
Argyle
Jake Warren
OL
Ryan
Kaleb Loveless
OL
Guyer
Ty Drager
OL
Ponder
Isaiah Simpson
OL
Braswell
Ryan Riney
OL
Pilot Point
