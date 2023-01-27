Coco Brown All-Area Offensive Player of the Year
Denton running back Coco Brown (1) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Ryan defense during a 2021 game. Brown is the Record-Chronicle's 2022 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Broncos to their best season since 2019.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top football players with an All-Area team comprising honorees from the schools within our coverage area.

Learn more about each of this year's offensive honorees below.

Kai Bagley All-Area Co-Utility Player of the Year
Aubrey running back Kai Bagley (2) runs through the Dallas Lincoln defense for a touchdown Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton, Texas.
Asten Kirby All-Area Co-Impact Player of the Year
Pilot Point's Asten Kirby (8) blocks a pass attempt during a 2021 game.
Jordyn Bailey All-Area Co-Impact Player of the Year
Ryan wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (4) flies past a Saginaw defender during their game at C.H. Collins Friday, September 15, 2022, in Denton, Texas.
Todd Rodgers All-Area Co-Coach of the Year
Argyle coach Todd Rodgers gives a fist bump to Argyle's Michael Madrie (99) after they force the Nolan Catholic offense into a turnover on downs at Eagle Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Allen, Texas.

Best of the Rest (Offense)

Name Position School
Khalon Davis QB Ryan
Wyatt Smith QB Pilot Point
Ty Taber QB Krum
Landon Farris RB Argyle
Trey Joyner RB Guyer
Kalib Hicks RB Ryan
Emerson Cagle RB Aubrey
Josiah Martin WR Guyer
Mitchell Nuziard WR Ponder
Niki Gray WR Lake Dallas
Hunter McFaul TE Argyle
Jake Warren OL Ryan
Kaleb Loveless OL Guyer
Ty Drager OL Ponder
Isaiah Simpson OL Braswell
Ryan Riney OL Pilot Point

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

