Riley Van Poppel All-Area Defensive Player of the Year
Argyle defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel (44) celebrates after he sacks Nolan Catholic's Cole Matsuda (10) during a 2021 game. Van Poppel spearheaded Argyle's stout defensive unit as the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals in their first year at the 5A level.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top football players with an All-Area team comprising honorees from the schools within our coverage area.

Learn more about each of this year's defensive honorees below.

Peyton Bowen All-Area Co-Utility Player of the Year
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) runs through the Southlake Carroll offense after intercepting a pass during their game at Northwest ISD Stadium Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Justin, Texas.
Trae Williams All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year
Ryan defensive back Trae Williams (15) intercepts a pass intended for Aledo wide receiver Gavin Olenjack (22) during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, October 21, 2022, in Denton, Texas.
Tyler Brown All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year
Aubrey's Tyler Brown (17) takes a kickoff back for a touchdown against the Panthers during a 2021 game. Brown burst onto the scene this season as a lockdown cornerback for the Chaparrals.
Reed Heim All-Area Co-Coach of the Year
Guyer head coach Reed Heim coaches one of his players on the sideline during a game earlier this season.

Best of the Rest

Name Position School
Xavier McCoy DL Aubrey
Isaiah Williams DL Denton
Trey Bates DL Ryan
Jyreese Jones DL Sanger
Steven Carmona DL Ponder
Bud Petter LB Argyle
Riley Griffin LB Lake Dallas
Caleb Darthard LB Guyer
Jacob Coffman LB Denton
Trey Kysiak LB Ponder
Everson Strain DB Aubrey
Dax Horany DB Argyle
Xinjin Gomez DB Lake Dallas
Chance Rucker DB Ryan
Brenden Bradshaw DB Guyer

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

