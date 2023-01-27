Argyle defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel (44) celebrates after he sacks Nolan Catholic's Cole Matsuda (10) during a 2021 game. Van Poppel spearheaded Argyle's stout defensive unit as the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals in their first year at the 5A level.
The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top football players with an All-Area team comprising honorees from the schools within our coverage area.
Learn more about each of this year's defensive honorees below.
Defensive Player of the Year: Riley Van Poppel, DL, Argyle
Van Poppel, the District 3-5A DII Defensive Player of the Year, earns the Record-Chronicle's same honor after tormenting opposing offensive lines to lead Argyle to the state semifinals.
The Nebraska signee racked up 80 total tackles (45 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three pass breakups to cap off his standout career at Argyle. Van Poppel's efforts led a stout Eagles defense that allowed just 16.1 points per game and set school records with 133 tackles for loss, 72 pass breakups and 25 interceptions.
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Peyton Bowen, DB, Guyer
A difference-maker like few others both on defense and special teams, Bowen made his presence felt with game-breaking plays time and again.
The Oklahoma signee tallied 53 tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions, scoring two defensive touchdowns. He was a game-changer on special teams, too, posting four punt return touchdowns and taking one kickoff to the house in limited opportunities as teams often kicked away from him. Bowen took home District 5-6A's Most Valuable Player award for his efforts along with being named an Under Armour All-American.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Trae Williams, DB, Ryan
Taking over in an important position as a sophomore, Williams quickly found his footing during an impressive debut season.
He earned second team honors in District 3-5A DI after posting 53 total tackles (31 solo) alongside five pass breakups, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Williams looks set to be an important part of the secondary going forward with some key seniors set to depart from the unit.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Brown, DB, Aubrey
Brown deftly stepped into an important role in the Chaparrals' defensive backfield as a sophomore.
He earned first team all-district honors after posting 21 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions on the year as a shutdown cornerback for Aubrey. Three of those picks played a pivotal part in the Chaps' come-from-behind, four-overtime playoff win over Center to reach their third straight regional semifinal.
Co-Coach of the Year: Reed Heim, Guyer
In his first year leading the Wildcats, Heim picked up where his predecessors left off in leading Guyer to its fourth straight state semifinal as the program's third head coach in that span.
Heim was promoted to the lead gig after serving as former coach Rodney Webb's defensive coordinator for two seasons and made the adjustment look natural. His group posted a 14-1 record, their season coming to an end in the state semifinal round against eventual Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto (14-2).
Meet the All-Area Defense
Michael Madrie, DL, Argyle
Another cornerstone of the Eagles' defensive line alongside Van Poppel, Madrie earned first team all-district honors after wreaking some havoc of his own on opposing offenses. The Boise State signee posted 83 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks as part of a fearsome Argyle defense.
Jett Runion, DL, Aubrey
Runion wrapped up his standout career with the Chaps as District 5-4A DII's Most Valuable Player. The Houston signee posted 67 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups and forced three fumbles as a difference maker on the defensive line, adding 22 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns at tight end.
Pelumi Olanipekun, DL, Guyer
A force on the interior for the Wildcats, Olanipekun made his presence felt both on defense and special teams and earned District 5-6A's Defensive Line MVP award. The junior racked up 74 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals on the year.
Jacob Palladino, DL, Aubrey
Palladino posted 55 total tackles, including 27 tackles for loss, as a key part of the Chaps' menacing defensive front. The senior also had four sacks and three forced fumbles to earn first team all-district honors and exits as the program record holder for combined sacks and tackles for loss with 99.
Ivan Pena, DL, Guyer
Another crucial presence along the Wildcats' defensive front, Pena earned first team all-district honors at defensive tackle. The senior posted 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as one of Guyer's most consistent defensive playmakers.
Grant Mirabal, LB, Argyle
Mirabal was an anchor on the interior of the Eagles' stout defense amid their run to the state semifinals. The senior earned first team all-district honors after posting 130 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception and is set to attend Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on.
Anthony Hill, LB, Ryan
Last year's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt once again despite playing in just six games due to injury. The Texas signee still posted 67 total tackles (47 solo), five forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pair of pass breakups to finish off his standout career at Ryan.
Connor Green, LB Krum
Green earned first team honors in District 5-4A DII as the linchpin of the Bobcats' defense. The senior posted 229 total tackles (98 solo) along with seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six, exiting as the program's record holder for tackles in a game, season and career.
Blade Carver, LB, Guyer
Carver earned first team all-district honors as an important piece in the middle of the Wildcats' stingy defense that allowed just 15 points per game. The aptly named senior carved up opponents to the tune of 102 total tackles (56 solo) along with four pass breakups, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Wesley Huber, LB, Aubrey
Huber notched first team all-district honors after a standout season for the Chaps. The senior's main impact came defensively with 147 total tackles (67 solo), 24 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, but he also made several pivotal plays on offense, namely in Aubrey's four-overtime playoff win over Center.
Eli Bowen, DB, Guyer
Eli, the younger brother of Peyton, made an immense impact of his own on Guyer in taking home District 5-6A Defensive MVP honors. Last year's All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year, the junior posted 29 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and recoveries along with two offensive touchdowns and one defensive score.
Jaaqwan Felton, DB, Argyle
The senior cornerback posted an impressive season in earning his second straight first team all-district selection. Felton notched 59 tackles, 15 pass breakups and five interceptions to help lead the secondary unit for the Eagles' dependable defense.
Kaden Kelly, DB, Ryan
Kelly posted a strong season as one of the veteran leaders in a young secondary. The Sam Houston State signee tallied 53 total tackles (31 solo) along with five pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception to earn first team all-district honors.
Ryan Yaites, DB, Guyer
Another key part of the Wildcats' star-studded secondary, Yaites grabbed first team all-district honors for his standout senior year. The LSU signee posted 48 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions on the season, shining in a secondary that featured three players rated as at least four-star recruits.
Dylan Smith, DB, Braswell
A two-way standout, Smith finished off his time with the Bengals on a high note in taking home first team all-district honors at cornerback. The Oklahoma State signee is set to join his brother, Cam, in Stillwater after posting 55 tackles and four interceptions along with 16 catches for 246 yards and four scores on the season.
Trey Batson, P, Argyle
Batson earned second team all-district honors after flipping the field several times for the state semifinalist Eagles. The Army West Point Appointee averaged 39 yards on his 48 punts for the year, with 14 downed inside the 20 and a long of 52 yards.
Best of the Rest
Name
Position
School
Xavier McCoy
DL
Aubrey
Isaiah Williams
DL
Denton
Trey Bates
DL
Ryan
Jyreese Jones
DL
Sanger
Steven Carmona
DL
Ponder
Bud Petter
LB
Argyle
Riley Griffin
LB
Lake Dallas
Caleb Darthard
LB
Guyer
Jacob Coffman
LB
Denton
Trey Kysiak
LB
Ponder
Everson Strain
DB
Aubrey
Dax Horany
DB
Argyle
Xinjin Gomez
DB
Lake Dallas
Chance Rucker
DB
Ryan
Brenden Bradshaw
DB
Guyer
