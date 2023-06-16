The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top softball players with the All-Area team.
Get to know more about each of this year’s honorees below.
Most Valuable Player
Kaylynn Jones, Guyer, 2B, Jr.
A newcomer to the Lady Wildcats this season, Jones quickly made her mark in helping lead the program to its first-ever state title game appearance. The Oregon pledge was prolific at the plate as she posted a .540 batting average with four home runs, 13 triples, 49 RBIs and 64 runs scored, showcasing her elite speed in also stealing 24 bases. Jones was also a stalwart defensively as she posted a .985 fielding percentage with just two errors and helped turn 11 double plays.
Pitcher of the Year
Mya Cherry, Aubrey, P/LF, Soph.
Cherry locked it down in the circle as she helped lead the Lady Chaps to their first state tournament appearance since 2007. The District 11-4A Pitcher of the Year threw two no-hitters and one perfect game as she posted a 17-3 record, 1.67 ERA and 161 strikeouts on the year. Cherry also notched an impressive .996 fielding percentage as she split time between pitching and playing left field.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kinley Johnson, Krum, IF, Sr.
Johnson lit it up offensively for one of the area’s top teams as she helped the Lady Cats reach the third round of the playoffs and post 26 wins on the season. She racked up a team-high 49 hits as she hit .538 with five home runs, 18 doubles and 51 RBIs while also drawing 19 walks to just five strikeouts for a Krum team that was ranked among the state’s best for parts of the season.
Defensive Player of the Year
Abby Buxton, Aubrey, C, Fr.
Buxton burst onto the scene as a freshman, quickly becoming a key figure in the Lady Chaps’ run to their fourth state tournament in program history. Her defense particularly shined in posting a .990 fielding percentage with just three errors in 297 total chances behind the plate and was named District 11-4A’s Catcher of the Year. She also hit .381 with five home runs and 39 RBIs as one of Aubrey’s top hitters.
Utility Player of the Year
Olivia Buettner, Ryan, P/IF, Soph.
Buettner followed up an impressive freshman season, where she earned All-Area Newcomer of the Year honors, with even gaudier numbers this year. The sophomore hit a ridiculous .642 with six home runs, 22 doubles and 50 RBIs, stole 43 bases and notched 142 strikeouts and a 1.65 ERA in 102 innings of work in the circle.
Newcomer of the Year
Finley Montgomery, Guyer, P, Fr.
Montgomery emerged as one of the area’s top pitchers and the Lady Wildcats’ ace in just her freshman season. The right-hander posted a 22-1 record in 32 appearances, racking up 133 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA in 142 1/3 innings of work, including back-to-back complete game shutouts in Guyer’s three-game regional final series win over Keller.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Keith Medford, Guyer
Medford helped guide the Lady Wildcats to perhaps their most successful season ever. The program’s longtime head coach helped a team full of talented players, including nine college signees/commits, mesh together on the way to starting the season with 35 straight wins, winning the District 5-6A title and earning Guyer’s first-ever state title game appearance.
James Ramsey, Aubrey
In his first year leading the Lady Chaps, Ramsey guided a young group featuring just four upperclassmen to the program’s first state tournament since 2007. He took over for longtime coach Shon Ranton, the 2022 All-Area Co-Coach of the Year, and ensured Aubrey did not miss a beat as it racked up 34 wins and rolled to the District 11-4A title.
First team
Pitcher — Ava Edwards, Argyle, P, Sr.
Edwards, the 2022 All-Area Pitcher of the Year, capped off her high school career with another strong season. The Regis signee posted a 20-6 record, 224 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA in 167 innings of work, helping Argyle win the District 7-5A title and reach the regional quarterfinals in its first 5A season.
Catcher — Alisha Christensen, Lake Dallas, C, Soph.
Christensen was one of the Lady Falcons’ top players as they came up just short of earning a playoff spot amid a solid season. Christensen posted a .462 batting average while posting seven home runs, 25 RBIs and a stout .923 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Utility — Brynlie Dunkin, Aubrey, P/3B, Jr.
An integral part of the Lady Chaps’ successful season, Dunkin made her impact felt both in the circle and the batter’s box. The junior hit .396 with a team-high 43 RBIs and just six strikeouts, adding a 15-5 record as a pitcher with 131 strikeouts, a 1.14 ERA and two no-hitters.
Infielders
Avery Jefferson, Guyer, 3B, Sr.
Jefferson helped lead the way for the Lady Wildcats’ offense as a potent part of their lethal lineup. The Abilene Christian signee posted a .504 batting average and led the team in home runs (six), doubles (13) and RBIs (58), scoring 43 runs on her way to District 5-6A’s Most Valuable Player award.
Erin Peterson, Guyer, SS, Jr.
Another important part of the Lady Wildcats’ infield, Peterson showcased strong two-way ability at shortstop. The Texas State pledge hit .403 with 44 RBIs, 11 doubles and drew a team-leading 26 walks, adding a .930 fielding percentage as she helped turn 11 double plays.
Gracie Riney, Krum, P/SS, Sr.
Riney was once again a stalwart for the Lady Cats as she wrapped up her standout high school career. The Tarleton State signee scored a team-high 44 runs as she hit .391 with 32 RBIs while also notching 147 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA in 93 1/3 innings of work in the circle.
Kylie Malone, Pilot Point, SS, Sr.
Malone helped lead the way for a Pilot Point team that exceeded expectations on its way to earning a playoff berth. The NCTC signee led the Lady Cats with a .451 batting average, 38 RBIs and 41 hits, including 14 doubles, while also swiping 14 bases on the season.
Outfielders
Maya Bland: Argyle, OF, Sr.
Bland, the 2022 All-Area Most Valuable Player, wrapped up her standout high school career with another strong showing. She racked up 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases while hitting an even .500 for the season and signed to join three-time defending national champions Oklahoma.
Grace Wallace: Sanger, OF, Sr.
Wallace helped lead the Lady Indians to a playoff berth and trip to the second round of the postseason as one of their top threats at the plate. The senior posted a .429 batting average with 10 doubles, 31 RBIs, 33 runs scored and three triples on the season.
Tehya Pitts: Guyer, OF, Sr.
Pitts was a veteran anchor for the Lady Wildcats in the outfield, providing strong play offensively and defensively. The Texas A&M-Commerce signee hit .418 for the year with 21 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 50 singles, adding a .982 fielding percentage with just one error.
Best of the Rest
Name, School, Position, Class, Stats
Addison Martindale, Krum, P/SS, Soph.: 163 strikeouts in 75.2 innings, 1.11 ERA, 38 RBIs.
Jenny Robledo, Guyer, P, Jr.: 12-1 record, 1.307 ERA, 22 RBIs in 91 PAs.
Kyley Cochran, Sanger, C, Soph.: .375 batting average, 46 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, .975 fielding percentage.
Jordan Osborne, Guyer, C, Jr.: 23 RBIs, .995 fielding percentage, 1 error in 194 total chances.
Regan Dillon, Argyle, IF, Sr.: .465 batting average, 10 HRs, 50 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
Leah Konohia, Krum, IF, Jr.: .507 batting average, 5 HRs, 39 RBIs, .961 fielding percentage.
Tamia Cherry, Aubrey, SS, Soph.: .427 batting average, 6 HRs, 38 RBIs, .907 fielding percentage.
Keeli Fuller, Aubrey, 2B, Soph.: .404 batting average, 20 stolen bases, .945 fielding percentage.
Abby Kell, Lake Dallas, 2B, Jr.: .349 batting average, 24 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, .977 fielding percentage.
Kylie Parker, Ryan, SS, Sr.: .392 batting average, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs, UT-Permian Basin signee.
Makynna Meeks, Sanger, 3B, Jr.: .383 batting average, 27 RBIs, 34 runs scoored, 11 stolen bases, .930 fielding percentage.
Whitley McClure, Pilot Point, P/OF, Sr.: .405 batting average, 25 RBIs, .962 fielding percentage, 128 strikeouts.
Piper Lindlau, Sanger, OF, Jr.: .422 batting average, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs, 34 runs, 6 stolen bases.
Lauryn Jones, Guyer, OF, Jr.: .396 batting average, 37 runs scored, .975 fielding percentage, Howard University pledge.
Ava Dennis, Pilot Point, OF, Sr.: .514 on-base percentage, 39 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, .953 fielding percentage.
