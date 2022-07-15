The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton-area’s top softball players with an All-Area team. Learn more about each of this year’s honorees below.
Most Valuable PlayerMaya Bland: Argyle, OF, Jr.Bland’s impact on the Lady Eagles’ run to the Class 4A Region I final almost cannot be overstated. The Oklahoma commit earned all-state honors, setting a program record with 16 home runs to go with 61 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and just three strikeouts in 124 plate appearances. She did it all after losing her father to cancer last summer while she and her family were in the process of moving from California.
Pitcher of the YearAva Edwards: Argyle, P, Jr.
Argyle boasted another of the area’s top talents this season with Edwards repeating as our Pitcher of the Year. The righty was once again named the District 7-4A MVP after racking up a 23-6 record, 189 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA as the Lady Eagles’ ace. She also nabbed all-state honors for her efforts.
Offensive Player of the YearErin Peterson: Guyer, IF, Soph.
Heading elsewhere in the area, Peterson takes home Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the way for the Lady Wildcats’ offense. She hit .464 on the year with 26 RBIs and three triples en route to being named District 5-6A Offensive MVP.
Defensive Player of the YearShelby Nelson: Lake Dallas, C/IF, Sr.
Residing behind the plate for the Falcons, Nelson’s defense was lights out as she tallied a .987 fielding percentage with just one error all year. The University of Central Oklahoma signee also hit .485 with six home runs and 26 RBIs for good measure as she nabbed first-team honors for District 6-5A.
Utility Player of the YearAshanti McDade: Denton, P/3B, Sr.
McDade takes home the Utility Player of the Year award for a second consecutive season as she continued her standout performance inside and outside the circle. The California-Berkeley signee posted a 3.00 ERA with 189 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched, striking out 22 players in a 10-inning 1-0 loss to Lake Dallas on March 7. She also batted .377 with 15 intentional walks and 11 runs scored to secure District 6-5A’s utility award.
Newcomer of the YearOlivia Buettner: Ryan, P/2B, Fr.
The daughter of Lady Raiders coach Matt Buettner, Olivia had a breakout freshman season both at the plate and in the circle. She hit .561 with two home runs, 31 RBIs and 25 stolen bases to go with a 1.70 ERA, 169 strikeouts and a .970 fielding percentage.
Co-Coaches of the YearKevin Cook: Argyle
Cook repeats as an area Coach of the Year honoree after leading the Lady Eagles back to the regional final round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Argyle finished the season 27-9-2 after making the deepest playoff push in the area. It fell just short of snagging the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance in a three-game series loss to Iowa Park.
Shon Ranton: Aubrey
Although his team fell out of the playoffs a round sooner than Argyle, Ranton finished his time as the Lady Chaparrals’ head man by leading them to the Region 2-4A semifinals. The 2022 season will be his last in charge after Aubrey announced Thursday that he is stepping down for “stress and health reasons.” Ranton went 585-229-4 in 28 years at the helm, leading the program to 13 district championships and two state runner-up finishes.
First TeamPitcher — Brynlie Dunkin: Aubrey, IF/P, Soph.Playing a key role in Aubrey’s run to the regional semifinals, Dunkin made her mark both offensively and defensively. She tallied a 7-3 record, 2.65 ERA and .907 fielding percentage combined with a .427 batting average, two home runs, 46 RBIs and a pair of triples.
Catcher — Jaden Wheeler: Aubrey, C, Sr.Sticking with the Lady Chaps, Wheeler was another key piece of their playoff push as a stalwart behind the plate and a threat in the box. She earned first-team honors in District 9-4A after posting a .969 fielding percentage while batting .500 with nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 doubles.
InfieldersRonnie Johnson: Pilot Point, 1B/P, Jr.Johnson was once again one of the top all-around players in the area as she earns all-area honors for a second consecutive season. The Arkansas-Monticello commit hit .488 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs to go with a 2.95 ERA and 86 strikeouts from the circle as District 10-3A’s Utility Player of the Year.
Lauren Trott: Aubrey, IF/P, Sr.Another of Aubrey’s two-way contributors, Trott also grabbed first-team all-district honors by batting .434 with four home runs, 44 RBIs and six triples. She also totaled a 9-2 record in the circle with a 3.39 ERA and .877 fielding percentage.
Avery Jefferson: Guyer, IF, Jr.A key piece of the Lady Wildcats making the playoffs, Jefferson batted .412 with nine doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs. The Abilene Christian commit’s performance earned her second-team recognition in the loaded District 5-6A.
Rose Ackers: Braswell, 2B/P, Sr.Rounding out the infield, Ackers led the Bengals with a .459 batting average to earn second-team All-District 5-6A honors. She posted three home runs, 19 RBIs and 10 doubles as a key piece of Braswell’s offense.
OutfieldersAlexa Almejo: Ryan, OF, Sr.Almejo was one of the cornerstones of Ryan’s squad, both at the plate and in the field. The Northeastern State signee batted .482 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 14 doubles on the season as she took home first-team All-District 6-5A honors.
Bree Jones: Aubrey, OF, Jr.A fourth Lady Chap makes the cut after being named first-team all-district and the team’s Defensive Player of the Year. She batted .419 with nine doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs while posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Keira Inman: Argyle, OF, Jr.The Lady Eagles’ third player honoree, Inman anchored the outfield alongside Bland and earned first-team all-district honors. The Maine commit nabbed a .944 fielding percentage while hitting .354 with six home runs and 22 RBIs.
Best of the RestName, School, Pos., Class, StatsPeyton Peck, Argyle, 1B, So.: .344 batting average, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs
Riley Owen, Argyle, C, So.: .985 fielding percentage, 28 RBIs
Taylor Platt, Argyle, OF, So.: .364 batting average, 26 RBIs
Helen Broomfield, Braswell, C, Fr.: .431 batting average, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs
Mia Gaytan, Braswell, IF, Fr.: .300 batting average, 1 HR, 13 RBIs
Tehya Pitts, Guyer, P/OF, Jr.: .947 fielding percentage, 17 RBIs.
Abby Holder, Guyer, OF, Jr.: .407 batting average, 1 HR, 19 RBIs
Addison Martindale, Krum, P, Fr.: 1.56 ERA, 90 strikeouts
Gracie Riney, Krum, 1B/P, Jr.: .422 batting average, 101 strikeouts
Isabella DiDonato, Lake Dallas, OF, Sr.: .394 batting average, 2 HRs, .938 fielding percentage
Abby Kell, Lake Dallas, 2B/OF, So.: .385 batting average, .922 fielding percentage
Leala Kloewer, Sanger, P, Fr.: 170 strikeouts in 116 innings, 3.621 ERA
Kyley Cochran, Sanger, UTIL, Fr.: .400 batting average, 12 RBIs