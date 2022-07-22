The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top baseball players with an All-Area team. Learn more about each of this year’s honorees below.

Evan Brandt All-Area

Argyle pitcher Evan Brandt delivers during the Class 4A baseball state semifinal game against China Spring on June 8 in Austin. Brandt is the MVP of the All-Area team.
Brad Pruett All-Area
Guyer's Brad Pruett pitches against Braswell in March. He went 7-1 to earn Pitcher of the Year honors.
Jayson Jones All-Area
Braswell’s Jayson Jones slides into third base safely during a game in March. Jones batted .397 to capture Offensive Player of the Year honors.
JC Davis All-Area
Argyle shortstop JC Davis tags out China Spring's Cage McCloud who was trying to steali second base during the 4A state semifinals. Davis is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Will Buchanan All-Area
Denton right fielder Will Buchanan celebrates after he hitting a single off of Lake Dallas during a game in March. Buchanan is the Newcomer of the Year.
Ricky Griffin All-Area

Argyle's Ricky Griffin, the All-Area Coach of the Year, visits with pitcher Hudson during the third inning of the 4A baseball state championship game against Sinton on June 9 in Austin.

