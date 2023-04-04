Ryan's Gavin McKnight

Ryan's Gavin McKnight threw a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts while also posting two hits and one RBI in Ryan's 5-0 victory over Denton High on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Denton, Texas.

Gavin McKnight threw a complete game shutout as Ryan notched a 5-0 win over Denton High Tuesday in a battle of crosstown rivals.

McKnight struck out seven batters while surrendering two walks and two hits in seven innings of work, helping his own cause with an RBI single amid a 2 for 4 day at the plate. It was his pitching that stole the show, though, in allowing no more than one baserunner in all but one inning.

