Gavin McKnight threw a complete game shutout as Ryan notched a 5-0 win over Denton High Tuesday in a battle of crosstown rivals.
McKnight struck out seven batters while surrendering two walks and two hits in seven innings of work, helping his own cause with an RBI single amid a 2 for 4 day at the plate. It was his pitching that stole the show, though, in allowing no more than one baserunner in all but one inning.
"I felt great on the mound — even with 100 pitches I felt great," McKnight said. "I've got a good defense behind me, and if I have to, I'm going to give it to them and hopefully the infield takes care of it."
The one jam McKnight encountered on the night came in the bottom of the sixth inning as he surrendered a pair of one-out singles that had the Broncos (9-11-2, 3-4 in district) threatening what was at that point a 2-0 lead.
He rallied with a pair of swinging strikeouts to escape the frame unscathed and preserve the Raiders' (9-9-1, 4-3) lead. McKnight said briefly stepping away from the mound and taking some deep breaths helped him rally and escape the jam.
"Gavin did a great job," Ryan coach Bret Warnack said. "Just toughness on the mound right there. We had a couple big defensive plays as well.
"I'm proud of our guys, they played well."
Three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh helped put the game out of reach for good, all three coming with two outs in the inning.
Collin Mills and Anderson Jordan got the surge started with back-to-back singles before Jakob Holzer drove Mills in with an RBI single. Davis Stoeckert plated Jordan on an RBI double that just stayed inside the left field line, then Holzer scored from third on a balk call.
Those three runs added to the pair Ryan plated in the top of the third to take its first lead of the game.
Jordan got things rolling with a one-out single to deep left-center field, then Stoeckert brought him home on an RBI triple to center that eluded an attempt at a diving catch. McKnight drove Stoeckert in on a single for his lone RBI of the night.
Stoeckert, Holzer and Jordan helped lead the Raiders' hitting effort in each posting 2 for 4 showings at the plate. McKnight added a pair of singles on the night.
Joseph Dominguez and Cooper Felts posted the Broncos' lone hits on the game with their pair of sixth-inning singles, while Elliott Jones and Will Buchanan drew a walk apiece. Starting pitcher Zach Dowdy had a largely solid outing, striking out 11 batters while surrendering five hits, two walks and two earned runs in six innings of work.
A lack of sustained success at the plate proved too much for Denton High to overcome.
"We have to compete better, period," Denton High coach John Tompkins said. "Compete better, put some pressure on them and then I think we have a shot."
The two teams square off again Friday at 7 p.m. at Ryan High in the back half of their regular season district series.
For the Raiders, maintaining their focus is key both in that clash and through the rest of district play.
"Our kids are playing with great intensity right now, great focus," Warnack said. "We have some guys that are hot right now and we have some guys who are struggling right now. Hopefully we can keep building on that through practice."
