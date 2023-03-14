KRUM — It was Addison Martindale's day.
Krum's sophomore pitcher struck out the first 11 Sanger hitters she faced and 16 of 17 overall in five innings of work Tuesday, an impressive feat on its own. Martindale then moved over to shortstop to start the top of the sixth inning, and at that point it seemed her theatrics on the day were through.
With two runners on base and a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, though, she delivered one more memorable moment.
Martindale saw a pitch she liked and clobbered it over the left-center field wall for a game-ending, three-run homerun, the final flourish of her standout day on the diamond that led the Lady Cats to a 10-0 win over the Lady Indians.
"Just trying to go up there and hit it as hard as I could, and it felt pretty good coming off the bat," Martindale said. "I just try to go out and do my thing every day. I had a lot of confidence going today, and I had a great team behind me to back me up with a lot of energy. Just a great day overall."
Between mowing down hitters from the circle and posting some strong at-bats, Martindale's performance on the day epitomized what is shaping up to be a standout sophomore year.
Martindale is once again one of the top players in the Denton area for No. 19-ranked Krum (12-6-1) this season, fresh off a strong freshman campaign. She posted a 1.56 ERA with 90 strikeouts last year alongside a .276 batting average, 16 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Krum coach Mitchell Davis credits Martindale's early impact to her hard work day in and day out.
"It matches her work ethic for sure," Davis said. "When you see something like that you're so proud for them. Not of them, for them, because you know they've earned it. As much as she is talented, there's a lot of want-to and she's just such a great kid.
"I'm pretty happy to have her for another two-and-a-half years."
Game summary
Martindale got rolling early with four strikeouts in the top of the first inning. A dropped third strike on the third punchout followed by an errant throw to first base allowed Sanger's MaKynna Meeks to reach third, but Martindale struck out a fourth hitter to end the inning with no damage.
After a quick two outs in the bottom of the first, Krum got its offense rolling as Gracie Riney was doubled in by Finley Johnson. Lea Konohia then came through with an RBI single before two more runs scored on a throw that went past the first baseman after Jianna Flores hit a ground ball to third.
All that action made it 4-0 after an inning, a lead Krum expanded in the bottom of the second after three more Lady Indian hitters whiffed against Martindale. Riney and Martindale drove in a pair of runs on two solid hits in the frame.
The next three innings were scoreless with the lone hit either way a one-out double in the top of the fourth inning by Meeks, breaking up Martindale's no-hit bid and strikeout streak.
Otherwise it was smooth sailing from there as Martindale struck out the side in the fifth, then Riney forced two groundouts and retired the side with a strikeout of her own in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Cats finished the victory with four runs in the bottom half. Haleigh Smith drew a leadoff walk, Riney doubled, then Johnson hit an RBI single and Martindale brought the run rule into effect with her three-run shot.
"Props to [Martindale], she did what she needed to do. She ate our lunch with that change-up," Sanger coach Toby Kloewer said. "Our girls need to have that in their head and be able to make that adjustment of 'Hey, this is what she's going to when we've got two strikes on us.'"
Standout players
Riney posted a strong day at the plate in hitting 3 for 3 with one RBI and a walk drawn, adding one inning of no-hit work in the circle. Johnson went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Alongside her dominant effort pitching, Martindale batted 2 for 3 with a first-inning walk.
Konohia added a 2 for 3 effort with a pair of singles, while Hailey Lidster had an infield single in her one at-bat from the flex spot. Smith went 0 for 2 but reached base twice after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk.
Meeks was the lone hitter to reach base for Sanger, doing so twice in running out the first-inning strikeout along with her fourth-inning double down the left field line. Sydne Faulkner was the Lady Indians' lone pitcher on the day, settling in from a tough first two innings to allow just one hit and two walks with two strikeouts from the third through the fifth.
What's next?
The Lady Indians' (8-10-1) loss to Krum came a day after a difficult 17-0 defeat to Class 4A No. 1-ranked Celina. They will look to regroup ahead of next Tuesday's district opener at home against Wichita Falls.
"Obviously we need to keep improving, but definitely at the plate," Kloewer said. "Defensively, we're a solid team. We'll go out, make the plays and stuff that need to be made. ... It's hard to win a game when you're not scoring anything on our side."
Krum aims to continue the momentum from its blowout victory heading into next Tuesday's district opener on the road against Lake Worth.
"We're having to grow up a little bit with our younger kids, both our catchers being freshmen and we've got four freshmen out here," Davis said. "I'm hopeful this kind of stuff right here carries over into next week as we start [district]."
