March Madness is in full swing as the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are underway alongside both National Invitation Tournaments.
A total of nine area alumni are featured on qualified teams' rosters for the four tournaments, providing plenty of opportunities for them to write the latest chapters in the month's storied history. Three helped their teams punch tickets to their respective second rounds in Wednesday and Thursday games.
While Guyer alumni Chris Craig and Grayson Carter's Texas Southern team was eliminated in a First Four loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, others are still set to play.
Guyer graduate JaKobe Coles and sixth-seeded TCU (21-12) were set to take on No. 11 seed Arizona State (22-12) on Friday night in the men's tournament. Braswell's Alisa Williams is a freshman on the No. 2 seed LSU (28-2) women's basketball team that played 15th seed Hawaii (18-14) on Friday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through three area alumni who made waves over the last two days.
Guyer's Jalen Wilson spurs Kansas to first-round win
Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson led the way for Kansas with a team-high 20 points in a 96-68 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Howard.
Wilson also posted seven rebounds for the game as he shot 8 of 16 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. He was an important part of the Jayhawks' 2022 national championship and has emerged as their top player this year as they look to defend the title.
The Jayhawks trailed at several points in the first half, but ended it on a 13-2 run to take a 50-37 lead into the break. Kansas largely rolled from then on as it outscored Howard 46-31 in the second half to balloon the final margin.
No. 1 seed Kansas (28-7) is back in action Saturday at 4:15 p.m. with perhaps its first true test of the tournament against eighth-seeded Arkansas (21-13).
Guyer's Le'Tre Darthard helps Utah Valley to NIT upset
After their WAC tournament run ended in a late loss to Southern Utah, the Wolverines rebounded by pulling off an 83-69 upset win Wednesday over second-seeded New Mexico in the NIT.
Justin Harmon led Utah Valley's scoring effort with 32 points as one of three of the team's players to score in double figures. Guyer alumnus Le'Tre Darthard — the team's leading scorer throughout the regular season — played a key part himself despite a tough shooting night with seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Wolverines (26-8) are back in action Sunday when they take on third-seeded Colorado (18-16) on the road with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. CDT.
Argyle's Rhyle McKinney leads Lady Raiders to WNIT win
Then in the Women's NIT, Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney scored 12 points as one of three double-figure scorers in the Lady Raiders' 67-54 victory over UTEP on Thursday.
McKinney came out firing, scoring or assisting on Texas Tech's first three baskets as she posted eight points in the first period. Her efforts helped the Lady Raiders build a 25-13 lead after a quarter, one that helped put them ahead for good.
The game also featured former North Texas women's basketball players Jazion Jackson and N'Yah Boyd for UTEP. The pair combined for 12 points, six rebounds and five assists on an all-around tough shooting night for the Miners.
With the win, Texas Tech (19-14) advanced to another in-state showdown with SMU (17-12) in the WNIT's second round. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff Monday in Lubbock.
