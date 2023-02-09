Denton High's Maddie McAlister was named Female Swimmer of the Meet at the Region 2-5A meet. McAlister broke multiple school records at the meet and qualified for state in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Denton High's Maddie McAlister made history earlier this week, breaking a pair of school records on her way to earning Female Swimmer of the Meet at the Region 2-5A meet.
McAlister became Denton ISD's lone state swimming and diving qualifier by winning the 100 freestyle along with earning a wild-card spot in the 50 freestyle after placing third in the race. The state 5A and 6A meets are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
The junior set new Denton High records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. McAlister finished the 50 freestyle in 24.53 seconds, besting Danielle Svelha's 24.54 mark set in 1993. Her 1:01.95 in the 100 backstroke also bested Bri Broussard's 2014 time of 1:02.08.
McAlister's performances headlined Denton ISD competitors' showings at the Region 2-5A and 2-6A meets on Feb. 6-7.
Region 2-6A
Guyer's strong contingent of individual competitors and relay teams headlined area athletes at the Region 2-6A meet.
Gwendolyn Smith took fifth place in the 200 individual medley and placed eighth in the 100 backstroke, while Joseph Morales finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke to lead Guyer's efforts.
Kaitlyn True posted a top 10 finish in the 500 freestyle in seventh place, adding a 13th-place showing in the 100 breaststroke. Lucas Peterson took sixth in the 500 freestyle and notched a 14th-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Sophie Johnson also finished 14th in the 200 freestyle to round out Guyer's individual competitors.
On the relay side, both the boys and girls medley teams finished 10th. The boys 200 freestyle relay took 11th, while the girls took 14th. The girls 400 freestyle relay posted a 12th-place finish, and the boys team took 15th.
Braswell's Alejandro Ramirez also competed at the meet, taking 16th place in the 100 freestyle.
Region 2-5A
McAlister's record-breaking performance led the way among a strong contingent of Denton High competitors at the Region 2-5A meet.
Remi Mesker placed eighth in the 200 freestyle as the school's next highest individual finisher. Conor McAlister finished 13th in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while Mitchel Dobbins took 14th in the 200 individual medley and 16th in the 100 freestyle.
Laura Dobbins finished 13th in 100 backstroke, while Abby Naylor took 16th in the same event. Katelyn Stuart and Robert Tumlinson placed 14th and 16th respectively in the 100 breaststroke.
The girls 400 freestyle relay was Denton High's top finishing relay in fourth place. The boys 400 freestyle team took ninth, while the boys medley and girls 200 freestyle relays both finished 11th. The girls medley relay posted a 12th-place finish.
As for Ryan, Collier Walker led the way with a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Lucas Redmon finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke to round out the school's individual performances.
The girls 400 freestyle relay was Ryan's top finisher in 11th place. The boys 400 free, 200 free and medley relays came in 12th, 13th and 14th places, respectively.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.