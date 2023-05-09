After many months of practice and three rounds of postseason meets, it all comes down to this.
The state track and field meet is inching closer, with the three-day event set to kick off Thursday and run through Saturday. All six UIL classifications plus a wheelchair division will crown state champions throughout the event at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Local high schools will be well-represented at the meet with 25 individual athletes and six relay teams qualifying from nine area schools, all of whom will be worth keeping an eye on.
The Denton Record-Chronicle highlights one athlete or team to watch from each school represented at the meet.
Austin Kiser, Braswell
Kiser continued his dominant postseason run at regionals, taking first place in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles, just 0.02 seconds off the winner. The senior may need to find a new level to post similar finishes at state as he enters trailing several runners' seed times in both events.
Jacob Dorrell, Guyer
Dorrell rolled to his third straight championship in the pole vault this spring as he cleared a height of 15 feet, 6 inches to win the regional title. That height gives Dorrell the second-best seed height at state behind three competitors who cleared 16 feet, though he previously eclipsed 16-04.75 at the area meet.
Kailyn Head, Ryan
Head has continued to outclass older runners during just her sophomore season, rolling to first-place finishes in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles at regionals. She heads to state boasting the third-fastest seed times in both races, giving her a strong shot at a pair of podium finishes.
Javontae McIntyre, Denton High
McIntyre is one of Denton High's two representatives at the state track meet after earning a wild-card spot as the state's fastest third-place finisher in the 5A 400. He enters with the sixth-fastest seed time among the nine state competitors, though not far back from a top-three finish.
Gator Young, Argyle
Another of the area's pole vault standouts, Young cruised to victory at regionals as he cleared a height of 16-05.00, more than a foot higher than the second-place finisher. The sophomore is also a favorite to take state as he is tied with a 3A vaulter for the top seed height of any competitor, across all classifications.
Kadarrius Hearn, Jalaal Thompson, Kai Bagley and Ryan McMeen, Aubrey
The quartet make up one of three Chaparral relay teams heading to state after all of the school's boys relays placed in the top two at regionals. They enter with perhaps the best chance of any to win their event after finishing just 0.01 seconds behind Celina at regionals, good for the second-best seed time at state.
Maggie Neal, Krum
Neal continued her strong junior season with an impressive performance at regionals as she won the 400, took third in the 800 and anchored Krum's runner-up 4x400 relay team. She has strong chances to podium with the second-best 400-meter seed time and third-fastest time in the 800.
Dillin Gann, Pilot Point
Gann improved from a third-place finish at area to win the regional long jump title with a length of 22-11.00, more then 7 inches further than second place. He heads to state with the second-best seed mark, 1 inch behind a 23-foot jump by Whitney's Jordan Johnson.
Hayden Long, Ponder
Long became Ponder's lone state qualifier this year after posting a personal-record time of 1:57.46 in the 800-meter race at regionals. The sophomore holds the fourth-fastest seed time among his 3A cohort despite being the youngest qualifier in a field otherwise made up of juniors and seniors.
