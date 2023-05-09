Braswell's Austin Kiser
Braswell's Austin Kiser competes in the 300-meter hurdle race at the District 5-6A track meet. Kiser is among the local athletes set to compete for state championships this week.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

After many months of practice and three rounds of postseason meets, it all comes down to this.

The state track and field meet is inching closer, with the three-day event set to kick off Thursday and run through Saturday. All six UIL classifications plus a wheelchair division will crown state champions throughout the event at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

