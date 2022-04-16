Krum High School’s Zach Paul set a new school record at the District 7-4A track meeting in Springtown on Thursday, running the 400-meter dash in 50.82 seconds.
“Zach Paul has been able to compete in some of the toughest events all season long. Asking a guy to run the 400, 800 and anchor the mile relay is a tall task for a sophomore,” said Krum track and field coach Bruce Bevers.
Paul finished third in both the 800- and 400-meter relays. The team of Paul, Aaron Vega, Justin Wooten and Case Pitt placed third in the 4x400-meter relay, advancing to the area meet.
Our team of Case Pitt, Justin Wooten, Aaron Vega and Zach Paul sealed the 4th place team finish with their efforts in the 4*400 meter relay. Vega also qualified for the area meet in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles. He finished third.
“Our team is not built like most. I ask my guys to do it all,” Bevers said.
Argyle finished with the top spots in this event, with RJ Bunnell in the top spot with a tome of 50.25 and Lane Stewart finishing at 50.80
The Argyle girls took first and third in the 100-meter dash, with Kiera Inman coming with the top time of 12.41. Argyle’s Hailee Janzen finished third (12.75) and Krum’s Cadriana Adams was second with a time of 12.52.
Argyle’s Will Hodson and Jaamel Felton finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter dash while Riley Page finished third with a time of 23.26 in the 200-meter dash.
Argyle girls dominated the 100-meter hurdles as Sarah Runyon, Shaye Feely and Emily Harbach were top three.
Argyle also came in first in the 4x100-meter relay with Landon Farris, Riley Page, Hayden Stewart and Will Hodson finishing with a time of 42.94. Argyle’s Ward Mccollum, Daniel Hendricks, Parker Phillips and Jaaqwan Felton came in second.
In District 9-4A, Sanger’s Omar Cruz finished third in the boys 3,200-meter run and the 1,600-meter run.
Aubrey’s 4x100-meter relay team of Tyler Brown, Jalaal Thompson, Kai Bagley. Braylon Colgrove, Semahj Brown and Caden Liebenstein finished first with a time of 42.50.
Sanger’s Steven Bush, Logan Lewis, Kyle Watts, Colby Lewis, Kollin Shumate and Chandler Bowland came in third with a time of 43.13. This same Sanger relay team also came in first in the 4x200-meter relay team with a time of 1:29.55. Aubrey came in second at 1:29.60.
The Sanger duo of Macy Cogburn and Brenna Slovacek finished first and third, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Aubrey’s Landon Martino finished third in the boys 800-meter run.
Martino, along with Ryan McMeen, Colgrove, Tyler Brown, Chase Bolger and Brock Temple came in first in the 4x400-meter relays.
Sanger’s Kyley Cochran, Ava Nelms, Taylor Galbreath and Lexi Martin finished second in the 4x400-meter relay.
Sanger and Aubrey took the top-three spots in the boys discus throw, with Sanger’s Ryan Smartt finishing first and Jett Runion and Aden Galindo finishing second and third. Aubrey’s Colton Jennings finished second in the boys pole vault, with a top height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Cochran brought home the top spot for Sanger in the girls pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches and Aubrey’s Heather Hough was third at 7 feet, 6 inches.
Aubrey’s Maria Maldonado and Hough took the top two spots in the girls triple jump.
The District 7-4A Area Meet will be held at Fort Worth ISD’s Herman Clark Stadium Thursday, April 21. The District 9-4A Area Meet with take place April 21 at Celina High School.