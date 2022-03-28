When KyeRon Lindsay wasn’t rattling rims or throwing opponents’ shots into the student section, the 6-foot-8 senior exhibited touch from behind the arc.
There was little the UNLV signee didn’t do in helping Guyer to a 31-5 mark this past season.
Lindsay averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Guyer on his way to District 5-6A MVP and all-region honors.
He was also one of 20 players selected to the TABC Class 6A all-state team, which was released on Friday.
Lindsay was the only Denton-area boys player to earn all-state, but several girls earned the distinction.
Braswell senior and LSU pledge Alisa Williams was named to Class 6A team after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds in the Bengals’ run to the Region I finals, the best season in program history.
Lake Dallas reached its first Class 5A Region I finals thanks to senior mainstays Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliot — an Incarnate Word pledge — who were named to the all-state team.
Argyle, which went 37-0 before losing in the Class 4A semifinals, had a pair of all-state selections in senior Caroline Lyles and junior guard Madi Lumsden.
Lyles, who recently committed to Tulsa, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds. The sharp-shooting Lumsden averaged 13.5 points, four assists and connected on 87 3-pointers.
Ponder’s trusty senior duo of Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard helped the Lions return to the Class 3A Region II semifinals. Wells and Ballard, a pair of guards who combined for 3,000 career points, were named all-state.
Several athletes from local private schools also made TAPPS all-state teams.
Liberty Christian star and Colorado State recruit Jadyn Fife was named to the TAPPS all-state 6A first team after leading the Warriors into the postseason. Fife’s teammates Emma Martin and Emma Wolski were named to the second team.
The Denton Calvary girls, who advanced to the TAPPS 3A semifinals, were led by freshman Ryhse Bramlett and senior Faith Simmons, both first-team selections.
Calvary’s boys, who advanced to the state quarterfinals, were led seniors Caden Ellis and Jackson White, both TAPPS all-state selections.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.