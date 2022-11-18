NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — In a turnover-plagued game, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal upset Liberty Christian 37-20 at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex Friday night in a TAPPS Division II regional playoff game.

All Saints (6-5) advances to the regional final to face the winner of Midland Christian (6-4) and Fort Worth Christian's (6-3) Saturday showdown.

Tags

Recommended for you