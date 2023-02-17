Liberty Christian star guard Emma Kay Martin came through when her team needed her most, scoring a game-high 23 points Friday in a 42-38 playoff win over Grapevine Faith Christian.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors (33-6) knocked off the No. 2-ranked Lady Lions (35-3) in a back-and-forth regional championship clash. Liberty Christian advanced to the state semifinal round with the win, needing two more victories to take home the TAPPS 5A state championship.
Liberty Christian opened the contest with a strong first quarter, jumping out to a 14-5 lead by the end of the frame. The second period went exactly the opposite way as Grapevine Faith won it 14-5 to leave the game tied at 19-all heading into halftime.
The Lady Warriors made another big surge in the third quarter, dominating the period 15-4 to hold a 34-23 edge entering the final period. Grapevine Faith won the final period 15-8 to cut into the deficit, but Liberty Christian did just enough to stem the tide and complete the victory.
Lauren Ullrich chipped in nine points on the night as the Lady Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Martin. Marisa Martin added six points, while Jazzy Powell had four to round out the team's scoring effort.
Liberty Christian will look to build on the momentum from its victory next Thursday, Feb. 23, when both of the 5A girls semifinals will be played at University High School in Waco. The south semifinal is set to tip off at 2 p.m. with the north semifinal to follow at 4 p.m.
A win in their semifinal matchup would send the Lady Warriors into Friday's state championship game, which is set for a 1:30 p.m. tip at Robinson High.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.