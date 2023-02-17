Liberty Christian star guard Emma Kay Martin came through when her team needed her most, scoring a game-high 23 points Friday in a 42-38 playoff win over Grapevine Faith Christian.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors (33-6) knocked off the No. 2-ranked Lady Lions (35-3) in a back-and-forth regional championship clash. Liberty Christian advanced to the state semifinal round with the win, needing two more victories to take home the TAPPS 5A state championship.

