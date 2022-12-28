SAGINAW — The Liberty Christian girls basketball team jumped ahead early and cruised past San Antonio Cole for a comfortable 55-14 win in its opening game at the Whataburger Tournament.
The Lady Warriors played in the first game of the event's Girls Blue Division Wednesday at Saginaw High School. Liberty Christian entered the contest as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' No. 1-ranked team in the TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A rankings.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the Lady Warriors' blowout win below.
Game summary
The Lady Warriors controlled from the jump as they pulled ahead 9-1 over the first 2:47 and built the lead to 18-3 after a quarter as Emma Kay Martin poured in 10 points. They continued to dominate in the second frame, winning the quarter 14-1 to take a 32-4 lead into halftime.
Another strong showing in the third period left Liberty Christian up 51-8 heading into the final frame as Martin posted nine points in the quarter. A low-scoring fourth quarter saw the Lady Warriors play their reserves for much of the frame and finish off the victory.
"Normally, we're kind of slow-starting, but today we changed our MO and jump started it a little bit," Liberty Christian coach Ken Burroughs said. "I hope that's how we grow."
Standout players
Martin led all scorers with 21 points in her latest standout performance of a strong season. She scored 10 points in the opening frame alone and 11 in the third quarter to help Liberty Christian coast to victory.
Jazzy Powell and Liz Egger chipped in eight points apiece while Lauren Ullrich and Austen Goodgion added seven points each in a balanced scoring effort.
"We wanted to come out with a win the first game to kind of get the tempo going for the whole tournament and try to win the whole thing," Martin said. "We played really good defense, got some steals going and that just picks up the energy right from the start."
What's next?
Liberty Christian continues play in the Girls Blue Division of the Whataburger Tournament with two games Thursday. It will first face the winner of Class 3A No. 3 Winnsboro (14-5) and Bullard's (9-5) 2:30 p.m. contest on Thursday at 9 a.m. back at Saginaw High.
"Next week we start district, and everything we've done up until then doesn't really matter other than the fact that we're getting better," Burroughs said. "That's what this is about — competing in a great tournament against a lot of different types of basketball teams."
