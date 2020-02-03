Liberty Christian quarterback Daniel Greek announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Twitter early Sunday morning.
The junior had offers from a number of Division I schools, including UNT, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington State and Missouri. Greek will now join new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000-09.
“I love the Mississippi State coaching staff and I feel like they love me,” Greek said. “The school has great people and a great atmosphere. The overall feel of the school and situation felt right. The SEC is also the biggest platform in college football.”
As a sophomore in 2018, Greek helped lead Liberty Christian to an 8-5 record that included a trip to the TAPPS Division I state semifinal. He threw for 23 touchdowns while completing 62% of his passes.
In his junior campaign this past fall, Greek threw for 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns and completed 54% of his passes. Greek said he wanted to thank his mom and dad, along with all of his coaches and teammates at Liberty Christian, for helping him realize his dream of playing college football.
“I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am now,” Greek said. “I’m very excited to start a new chapter of life in college with coach Leach and his staff.”