Liberty Christian's Collin Gamble (7) returns a punt against the Hyde Park defense at Warrior Stadium last October.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Highly touted Liberty Christian cornerback Collin Gamble made his long-awaited college decision on Sunday afternoon. 

The 5-10, 185-pound senior announced via a video posted to his Twitter he had committed to California — currently the 15th-ranked team in the country.

"I took a visit out to Cal and I loved the campus and the game atmosphere," Gamble said. "I also loved the way that the coaches handled their team and the way they go about developing their players."

A three-star prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Gamble held offers from several Division I programs, including Michigan, Texas Tech, Notre Dame and Oregon State. 

Gamble also held an offer from UNT. He will now join a Cal team that beat the Mean Green 23-17 earlier in the season. 

As a junior last season, Gamble intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns. He also averaged 27.2 yards per kickoff return, helping lead the Warriors to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the TAPPS Division I state semifinal.

"It really is a blessing," Gamble said of his commitment to Cal. "I know every says that, but it really is because I know that people would love to be in the same position that I am. 

"It has always been a dream for me, and it is extremely special because it just shows that all of my hard work has paid off."

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

