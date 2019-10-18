ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Warriors were their own worst enemy Friday night.
Whether it was untimely penalties, three interceptions, several dropped passes or an ineffective run game, along with young player stepping in because of injuries, the result was a 49-21 TAPPS Division 1 District 1 loss to Midland Christian at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors battled back from a 15-point deficit in the first half to get within a point, but three missed opportunities deep in Midland Christian territory and three interceptions by quarterback Daniel Greek stymied the Warriors (2-6, 0-2), something they could ill afford against the Mustangs (5-3, 2-0).
Add to that two key penalties that erased long kick returns and Warriors simply found themselves in a hole time and time again.
Midland Christian, on the other hand, would score five unanswered touchdowns to build a 35-point lead to walk away with the win.
“Nothing against Midland Christian because they are a great football team,” said Liberty Christian coach Steven Greek.
“I thought our defense played well. Our offense struggled all night. We struggled to run the ball. We dropped some passed. In this district, you have to execute and tonight we were our own worst enemy. We’ve got to find it and we will.”
Daniel Greek completed complete 34 of 59 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors mounted 368 yards of total offense. But the run game netted just 69 yards, keeping the Warriors from establishing a balanced attack. Midland Christian rushed for 227 yards behind Rhett Clark (8-81 and two TDs) and Ryver Rodriguez (18-75 and one TD).
The Warriors were also hurt by failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities, twice unable to convert fourth-down plays and missing a field goal.
Liberty Christian outgained the Mustangs in total offense in the first half, 231-192, but the Mustangs were able to capitalize on one of two interceptions and two big runs to build a 21-14 lead at halftime.
The Mustangs would dominate the second half, scoring four times including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Midland Christian struck twice within a minute midway through the first quarter to score two touchdowns, taking advantage of a big run and an interception, to open a 15-0 lead. The Mustangs began their first possession on their own 15 and Rodriguez kept the drive going by converting a fourth-and-2 on the first series. A false start would move the ball back to the 15, and Clark broke through the right side for an 85-yard scoring burst. The Mustangs converted the two-point conversion and led 8-0 with 7:20 left in the quarter.
Two plays later, Greek’s pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Kage Gilbreath, who returned the ball to the Warriors 12. Two players later, Rodriguez went in from two yards out and the Mustangs were up 15-0 with 6:13 left in the first.
Liberty Christian would get right back into the game with two scores of its own. Daniel Greek connected with Collin Gamble on a 21-yard scoring pass late in the first quarter, then midway through the second quarter, a pass interference penalty against Midland Christian gave the Warriors first-and-goal at the 2, and Logan Mallard finished to get the Warriors within one, 15-14, with 4:56 showing.
But Midland Christian came back on the ensuing series, quickly going 69 yards in four plays. A 23-yard run by Rodriguez helped set up Mathew Madison’s 30-yard burst through the left side to push the Mustangs back up, 21-14.
The Mustangs used two long completions by Rodriguez to set up a 6-yard scoring run by Clark to open the second half. Brad Evans added a 33-yard run and backup quarterback Tanner Carlisle tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Gilbreath to push the Mustangs lead to 42-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Tristan Marsh put the exclamation mark on the victory when he intercepted Greek and returned the ball 30 yards for a TD with 8:25 left.
Greek added the final Warriors score with his 16-yard pass to Jalen McCoslin.
Midland Christian 49, Liberty Christian 21
Midland Christian
15
6
14
14
—
49
Arg. Liberty Chr.
7
7
0
7
—
21
MC — Rhett Clark 86 run (Mathew Madison run)
MC — Ryver Rodriguez 2 run (Chris Purdy kick)
LB — Collin Gamble 21 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)
LB — Logan Mallard 2 run (David Kvistad kick)
MC — Mathew Madison 30 run (run failed)
MC — Rhett Clark 6 run (Chris Purdy kick)
MC — Brad Evans 33 run (Chris Purdy kick)
MC — Kage Gilbreath 56 pass from Tanner Carlisle (Chris Purdy kick)
MC — Tristan Marsh 30 interception return (Chris Purdy kick)
LB — Jalen McCoslin 16 pass from Daniel Greek (David Kvistad kick)
MC
LB
First Downs
15
21
Rushing Yards
38-227
31-69
Passing Yards
142
299
Passing
7-17-0
34-59-3
Punts-Avg
7-37.29
6-30.67
Penalties
6-56
6-45
Fumbles-Lost
2-0
1-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LB: Bryson Werntz 12-47, Truett Walker 9-17, Collin Gamble 1-6, Logan Mallard 1-2, Daniel Greek 7--1, Elijah Williams 1--2, MC: Rhett Clark 8-81, Ryver Rodriguez 18-75, Mathew Madison 2-30, Brad Evans 8-29, Tanner Carlisle 2-12.
Passing — LB: Daniel Greek 34-59-3-299, MC: Ryver Rodriguez 6-16-0-86, Tanner Carlisle 1-1-0-56.
Receiving — LB: Jalen McCoslin 7-94, Elijah Williams 7-86, Bryson Werntz 10-39, Kellen Moran 5-37, Collin Gamble 4-34, Truett Walker 1-9, MC: Kage Gilbreath 2-75, Christopher Brazzell 4-56, JT McCollum 1-11.