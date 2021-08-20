ARGYLE — Jason Witten reveres the game of football and all it has provided him over the years as a bona fide Dallas Cowboys legend, former ESPN personality and future Hall of Famer. So needless to say, he’s certainly not expecting a hall pass now that he’s the head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.
In his first media address since being named Liberty Christian’s new coach on Feb. 1, Witten said on Friday that he expects to do it all with the Warriors. That includes everything from coaching up and connecting with his players every week, game planning with his staff as they near the season opener at Legacy Christian Academy on Sept. 3, connecting with the community, and, if necessary, pitching in on washing pads and filling up water bottles.
“The biggest things I expressed early on in the process was that this isn’t one of those deals where I’m not showing up to the three-hour practices, just text or call me if you need anything,” Witten said. “I want to be around and be involved in the community. I think that’s the way it works, and it needs to work that way. I need to be more than just a football coach. I need to have an influence, join the rest of the staff, make a difference, and be part of a community. I think one of the things about high school football is that you do it all. You learn how to do laundry, wash jerseys, fill up water bottles and take pads out to the field. It’s been a great experience for me.
“I embrace the entire process. I revere the game, and I’m not going to cheat it.”
Witten, a tight end who spent the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time in January. Prior to his stint with the Raiders, Witten was a member of the Cowboys from 2003-17. He retired in 2018 and served as ESPN’s color commentator on Monday Night Football broadcasts but ultimately came back for the 2019 season with Dallas.
Witten is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions and is second on the NFL’s list for all-time receptions by a tight end.
What many may not know is that Witten has a long history as a Liberty Christian parent. He and wife, Michelle, have four children between the ages of 6 and 14, all of whom attend the school.
When the school found itself searching for a new coach after the departure of Steven Greek in January, discussions with Witten began to take shape. Since accepting the position, he dove headfirst into his new role. At Friday’s press conference, he told stories of the team’s time at Camp Copass in Denton, where they host training camp every year. He also spoke highly of his players, including seniors Elijah Williams and Colby McCray, who were at the conference.
Friday’s presser immediately followed the team’s scrimmage, which was led by Witten and his staff.
“Last year, I finished up in Las Vegas playing for the Raiders. I went out there with the idea of learning from one of the bright offensive minds in football in Jon Gruden, and I knew him from my days at ESPN and over the course of my career. But toward the end of it, I missed my family,” Witten said. “They were back here in Dallas. This opportunity came up.”
Witten said he had conversations with Blair McCullough, president of Liberty Christian, and athletic director Johnny Isom.
“I was a parent here,” he said. “It was home. I liked what I heard, and I said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
Isom was present at Friday’s press conference and said bringing Witten onboard is a blessing for the school.
“I’ve been here for 20 years, and just thinking about this day, it goes in line with a lot of important days [at Liberty],” said Isom, who was previously the school’s baseball coach and also spent time coaching with the football program.
“When our campus moved from Denton to Argyle — that was a big day,” he said. “I think about our athletic expansion, and that was also a big day. When we built our two-floor high school — those were big days. This is another big day [for Liberty].”
This is not the first time a high-profile member of the NFL has been associated with Liberty Christian.
In 2012, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the Warriors’ sixth-grade assistant head coach and offensive coordinator while serving a yearlong suspension issued by the NFL as part of the league’s “Bountygate” allegations against New Orleans. Like Witten, Payton’s children also attended the school.
Witten said he is excited for the opportunity to get into coaching at the high school level and impacting kids’ lives, even as friends, family and former teammates questioned why he’d choose high school athletics over the NFL or even collegiate coaching. Liberty is 13-20 over the last three seasons and is looking for a renaissance with a stable of talented players and a coach with a ton of experience.
“I’ve been a fan of high school football here in Texas for a long time,” Witten said. “I’ve followed it. There are a lot of great players and coaches. I realized really quickly during 7-on-7 tournaments this summer that there are some really good coaches. It’s just about diving in. I’ve watched a lot of film. Coaches have opened the door for me and allowed me to come in. I’ve embraced the challenge of having to learn new things. Some of those offensive plays that I ran out in Dallas with Jason Garrett, Bill Parcells and Sean Payton don’t always correlate in high school football.
“I just have a ton of respect for high school football in Texas. Even in TAPPS, there’s a lot of great football players and coaches. We’ve got a heck of a challenge in front of us.”