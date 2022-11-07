Four area volleyball teams remain in the playoffs after a week of competition eliminated three other squads.
A perfect 7-0 showing to start the postseason ended last week when Sanger, Krum and Ponder saw their seasons come to a close after falling in their second-round matches.
Of the teams still standing, Liberty Christian is one win away from the TAPPS 5A state championship match while Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey can move on to their respective regional tournaments with victories.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all four teams' Tuesday matchups below.
No. 1 Liberty Christian (29-9) vs. No. 1 Austin St. Michael's (26-18)
4 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson High
The Lady Warriors are making their third consecutive state tournament appearance after winning the state title in 2020 and finishing third place in 2021.
Moving down to Class 5A this fall means Liberty Christian avoids playing Plano Prestonwood Christian, which knocked it out of the playoffs last year. The Lady Warriors enter their showdown with Austin St. Michael's having won 10 of their last 11 matches and need two more wins to take the state title.
No. 2 Guyer (23-11) vs. No. 1 Highland Park (42-2)
6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frisco Emerson High
After sweeping Coppell and Arlington Martin through the first two rounds, the Lady Wildcats face the 6A No. 1-ranked Lady Scots in a massive clash.
Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers has been a key part of both of Guyer's wins with double-doubles in each one, including 22 kills and 11 digs against Martin. Stowers and co. will look to keep their season alive with an upset of Highland Park.
No. 4 Argyle (32-15) vs. No. 1 Colleyville Heritage (38-7)
6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keller Central High
Pulling off four-set upsets over No. 1-seed Midlothian and No. 2-seed Aledo has the fourth-seeded Lady Eagles facing a pivotal rematch with district foe Colleyville Heritage.
Heritage, the No. 3-ranked 5A team in the state, won the District 7-5A championship with a perfect 14-0 record. Argyle was one of three teams to take even a set from the Panthers in district play, doing so twice, and the only squad to push them to five sets in a 3-2 loss on Sept. 16.
The Lady Eagles look to continue their run of upsets with a victory over Colleyville Heritage.
No. 1 Aubrey (35-9) vs. No. 4 Frisco Panther Creek (14-23)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan High
In the latest-starting match of the night, the Lady Chaparrals also have a district rematch in facing off with Panther Creek.
Aubrey swept Panther Creek both times the teams played in district play en route to sharing the district championship with Celina. Panther Creek upset a pair of higher-seeded teams to reach this point, while the Lady Chaps swept their first two lower-seeded foes.
A third win over Panther Creek would send Aubrey to its second consecutive regional tournament appearance after falling to Celina in last year's regional final round.
