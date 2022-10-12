With just one more full week of regular season games remaining after this week, every volleyball game is of heightened importance.
Several area teams found the win column Tuesday while others struggled. The Denton-Record Chronicle runs through results from nine of the area games below.
Liberty Christian 3, Fort Worth Christian 0
Staying unbeaten in district play, the Lady Warriors dominated Fort Worth Christian en route to a 3-0 sweep. They took the first set 25-19 before controlling the next two 25-8 and 25-15.
Quinley Heinsen led the defense with 15 digs, Tori Garrett had 10 kills and Reagan Fifer surpassed 3,000 career assists with 28 on the night.
For its next match, Liberty Christian (24-8, 5-0 in district) hosts district foe Midland Christian (27-9, 4-2) Friday at 5:30 p.m.
McKinney 3, Braswell 0
A competitive District 5-6A match ultimately went away from the Lady Bengals as they were swept by McKinney. They narrowly lost the first and third sets by scores of 25-23, dropping the second 25-20 in the defeat.
Braswell's (12-20, 3-7) next opponent as it looks to make a late push for the playoffs is crosstown rival Guyer (16-11, 8-2), which is rolling through district play.
Guyer 3, McKinney Boyd 1
The Lady Wildcats rallied from a first-set loss to knock off McKinney Boyd in a four-set victory. They dropped the opener 25-23 before taking the next three sets 25-9, 25-20 and 25-18.
Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers was her usual self with 26 kills, 18 digs 2 aces and 2 block assists. Lauren Schneider added 16 kills as Ava Houser had 23 assists while Drew Bridges notched 20 assists and 3 aces. Madelynn Hokanson added 5 kills and 5 block assists to go with Colorado State pledge Jordyn Tynsky's 12 digs and 3 aces.
Guyer (16-11, 8-2) hosts crosstown rival Braswell (12-20, 3-7) on Friday after beating the Lady Bengals in four sets earlier this season.
Grapevine 3, Ryan 0
Dropping a competitive first set proved to be the closest the Lady Raiders would get Tuesday in their 3-0 loss to Grapevine. They lost the opener 25-22 before falling 25-20 in each of the next two sets.
Aspen Hicks posted a double-double with 19 assists and 13 digs while Darla Crow had 7 kills and 5 blocks. Jaida Gray added 8 kills and 8 digs, KK Haley had 20 digs and Jayanna Minto notched 6 blocks.
Next up for Ryan (17-22, 3-7) is a crosstown showdown with Denton (16-21, 1-9).
Birdville 3, Denton 0
Speaking of the Lady Broncos, they dropped a 3-0 result Tuesday night as well at the hands of Birdville. They fell 25-16 in Set 1 before losing the second 25-18 and the third 25-14.
Lauren Perry posted 12 kills and 8 digs while Jesse Pancoast had 12 digs and Dylan Rodriguez notched 9 assists.
A mentioned above, Denton's next match is a crosstown battle with Ryan. The Lady Broncos lost the teams' first meeting in five sets earlier this fall.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Argyle 1
The Lady Eagles could not overcome some early struggles in a four-set loss to No. 8 Colleyville Heritage.
Read more about how they're aiming to build on positives from loss at the link in this sentence.
Aubrey 3, Frisco Panther Creek 0
The Lady Chaparrals continued their unbeaten run in district Tuesday with a sweep of Panther Creek. They took the first set 25-17 before dominating the next two 25-12 and 25-13.
Tarleton State commit Sydney Garrison led the way with 17 kills and 13 digs while Olivia Starr had 24 assists and 13 digs. Baylee Hampton added 11 digs, 11 assists and 3 aces as Annaleise Sevier notched 13 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces.
Next up for Aubrey (30-8, 6-0) is a home showdown with Anna (18-14-1, 2-3 before Tuesday) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
S&S Consolidated 3, Pilot Point 0
The Lady Cats remain on the hunt for their first district win of the season after suffering another sweep, this one at the hands of S&S Consolidated. They dropped the first set 25-22 before losing the second 25-19 and the third 25-20.
It marked Pilot Point's (5-23-3, 0-8) eighth sweep in eight reported scores for district games with two results missing from its MaxPreps page. The Lady Cats host Boyd Friday.
Ponder 3, Paradise 0
With their sweep of Paradise on Tuesday, the Lady Lions picked up their ninth district win. They took the first set 25-18, the second 25-16 and the third 25-21.
Jasmine Taylor's double-double led the way with 12 kills and 11 digs while Skye Gill had 11 kills and Philomina Klotz tallied 9 kills and 3 blocks. Heather Crumpton had 18 assists as Campbell Laney notched 14 assists and 7 digs along with Kaelyn McWilliams having 13 digs and 6 aces. Kennedy Simon added 6 kills, 4 blocks and 1 ace.
Next up for Ponder (25-14, 9-1) is a road matchup Friday with S&S Consolidated (32-7, 6-4).