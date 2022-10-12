Volleyball roundup Reagan Fifer 3,000 kills

Liberty Christian senior setter Reagan Fifer continued her standout season Tuesday in surpassing 3,000 career assists with 28 assists in the Lady Warriors' sweep of Fort Worth Christian.

 Courtesy photo/Scott Fifer

With just one more full week of regular season games remaining after this week, every volleyball game is of heightened importance.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you