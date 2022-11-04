After area volleyball teams went a perfect 7-0 in their first playoff matches across Monday and Tuesday, three played for a second time on Thursday night.
Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder are still set to play Friday evening, but three area teams played with their seasons on the line Thursday. The Denton Record-Chronicle rounds up the results below as Liberty Christian was the lone squad to come out with a win.
No. 1 Liberty Christian 3, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
The Lady Warriors continued rolling through the TAPPS 5A playoffs with another sweep, this one over Legacy Christian to win their third straight regional championship.
Liberty Christian (29-9) controlled the first two sets by scores of 25-15 before taking the third 25-19 to win the match.
Next up for the Lady Warriors is a state semifinal matchup against the winner between Fort Worth Christian and Austin St. Michael's.
No. 1 Stephenville 3, No. 3 Krum 0
After upsetting two-seed Wichita Falls in the opening round of the playoffs, the third-seeded Lady Cats saw their playoff run come to a close Thursday with a loss Stephenville (31-8).
They dropped a hotly contested first set 25-23 before losing the next two each by scores of 25-16.
Krum (23-18, 6-4 in district) made its eighth consecutive playoff appearance this fall, last missing the postseason in 2014.
No. 2 Glen Rose 3, No. 1 Sanger 0
Having swept Lake Worth in the bi-district round of the playoffs, the Lady Indians ended up on the other end of the spectrum Thursday when they fell in three sets to Glen Rose (29-12).
Sanger lost a trio of competitive sets, dropping the opener 25-22, the second set 25-21 and the third 25-23.
The loss ended one of the Lady Indians' (31-11, 8-0 in district) best seasons in program history. They won a program record 31 matches and notched their first outright district championship since 1977 in losing just one set during district play.
