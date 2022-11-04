Liberty Christian regional champs

The Liberty Christian volleyball team poses with a banner commemorating its third consecutive regional championship after sweeping Frisco Legacy Christian on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo/LCS Volleyball Twitter

After area volleyball teams went a perfect 7-0 in their first playoff matches across Monday and Tuesday, three played for a second time on Thursday night.

Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder are still set to play Friday evening, but three area teams played with their seasons on the line Thursday. The Denton Record-Chronicle rounds up the results below as Liberty Christian was the lone squad to come out with a win.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

