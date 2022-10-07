Pilot Point stock logo

PONDER – There was no shortage of excitement in Pilot Point’s 58-55 road victory over Ponder where a 31-yard field goal gave the Bearcats the win as time expired.

When all was said and done, the two teams combined for 1,190 yards and just two punts in an offensive showdown. With both teams' defenses struggling to get stops, the Bearcats held the ball last and milked the clock for over four minutes of game time in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

 

