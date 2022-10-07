PONDER – There was no shortage of excitement in Pilot Point’s 58-55 road victory over Ponder where a 31-yard field goal gave the Bearcats the win as time expired.
When all was said and done, the two teams combined for 1,190 yards and just two punts in an offensive showdown. With both teams' defenses struggling to get stops, the Bearcats held the ball last and milked the clock for over four minutes of game time in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” Pilot Point coach Kyle Peacock said. “Especially going against their high-powered offense. Our kids played hard, and all the credit goes to them. They never quit."
It was an important win for Pilot Point (2-5, 1-2) as it snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory. Ponder (3-3, 0-2), meanwhile, dropped its third straight.
The Bearcats started the game with the first possession, but Pilot Point quarterback Wyatt Smith threw an interception that was returned to the 50-yard line. The Lions' hurry-up offense marched down the field quickly and Ponder quarterback Clifton Cooper scored the game's first points on a five-yard quarterback draw.
On the next play from scrimmage, Pilot Point running back Collin Lynch took a handoff up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown. The Lions responded quickly when Ponder wide receiver Mitch Nuziard caught a ball down the seam for a 26-yard touchdown to put Ponder up by seven again.
The Lions' defense got the Bearcats into a long third down, but Smith found Pilot point wide receiver Crew Chandler open down the near sideline for an 85-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions' offense continued its hot start when Cooper found wide receiver Case Peacock down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, Ponder forced a Pilot Point punt and ended the first quarter up 21-14.
“We put our defense in a lot of bad spots because of the way we play [and] the tempo we play,” Ponder coach Kyle Cooper said. "We did a great job of putting them in long yardage situations and we’ll continue to finish drives to get them off the field.”
Ponder went up two scores with a rushing touchdown on a seven-yard quarterback draw from Cooper. One minute later, Smith found Pilot Point wide receiver Asten Kirby to bring the score back within seven points. Smith tied the score at 28 by finding Crew Chandler for a 33-yard touchdown strike.
The Lions scored for the second time in the quarter when Cooper corralled a low snap and threw the ball to Nuziard who was running a drag route over the middle and broke three tackles for an 80-yard touchdown.
The Bearcats came out of the half down seven and recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter. Kirby scored for the second time on a slant over the middle of the field to give Pilot Point its first lead of the game.
“They played the side a lot and most of my routes are in the middle of the field,” Kirby said. “The corner would play inside and the safety would play outside and that really put them in a bind. I made the best of it.”
Ponder took back the lead three plays later when Cooper scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. Kirby scored his third time of the game after taking a quick pass from Smith 53 yards to the end zone to give the Bearcats the lead again with 45 points.
The Lions and Clifton Cooper continued to move the ball down the field and he would score on two more runs to give him five rushing touchdowns for the game, which is a new Ponder school record.
“I didn’t even know about the record,” Kyle Cooper said. “I mean, there’s really only one record that matters, and I hate to say it, but it’s wins and losses. That’s the record that matters, the rest of it’s for the grandparents.”
Both defenses tightened up toward the end of the third quarter and going into the fourth. Ponder held the ball with seven minutes left and got to the red zone but could not convert on fourth down, so Pilot Point took over at its own 23-yard line tied at 55 points.
On the final drive of the game, the Bearcats ran the ball and converted multiple third downs to get to the Ponder 21-yard line. With 10 seconds left, the Bearcats kicked the game-winning field goal to win 58-55.
“You know, we bend but we don’t break [and] that’s what we preach to our kids,” Kyle Peacock said. “Football is a game of inches and like you saw right there, those inches add up to big things.”
Next up for Pilot Point is its bye week followed by a home showdown with Boyd (3-4, 0-3). Ponder travels to take on Boyd next Friday at 7:30 p.m.