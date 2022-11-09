Lake Dallas golf players Libby Thomson (left), David Jensen and Waverly Harper sign their national letters of intent to play collegiate golf Wednesday morning at Lake Dallas High. They were among seven Lake Dallas signees honored at the ceremony.
CORINTH — Three golf signees made up just under half of Lake Dallas' seven national signing day honorees during its ceremony Wednesday morning.
Libby Thomson and Waverly Harper both signed to play women's golf for North Central Texas College and Delaware State, respectively, while David Jensen inked with the Southern Virginia men's golf team.
The trio all learned under the tutelage of longtime Lake Dallas golf coach Joseph Kysiak, who credited his players for the strides they have made to reach this point.
"Golf is an individual sport, but we play it as a team," Kysiak said. "The last 15-plus years, we've been able to sustain kids like these who are willing to give golf an opportunity and focus on it. It keeps our team competitive.
"We've had multiple trips to regionals, some close calls getting to state. You can't do that in a community that isn't really a golf community unless you have a handful of kids you can trust that are going to get better."
For Jensen, signing to play college golf was a dream come true after getting a bit of a later start in the game than many players. Countless hours spent on the golf course during the summer paid dividends as Jensen achieved his ultimate goal of earning a college scholarship.
"I started as a freshman, so it was definitely really hard to pick things up," Jensen said. "As a freshman, any time there was a signing day I wanted to go. I wanted to be here and see what it's like. Actually getting to do it is really cool, it's really special."
Some of the morning's other signees included softball players Kamryn Floyd and Makenzie Wallace. Floyd signed with Arkansas State University at Mountain Home while Wallace inked for Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Wallace hit .271 last spring with 14 singles and eight RBIs along with posting a .978 fielding percentage. Floyd batted .275 for the season with three RBIs and 10 singles in 47 plate appearances.
Olivia Wood was the lone volleyball signee honored at the ceremony as she signed with Ohio Northern University.
Rounding out the signings was Grace Read, who signed to play women's soccer at Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist). A young coaching staff Read felt she could relate to combined with the school being within a big city ultimately made HCU the right fit for her.
"There's been a lot of hard work and a lot of hours put into this," Read said. "A lot of credit goes to club soccer as well. I spent roughly 10 years playing club soccer, so it's been a huge part of my life. I think that's got me to where I am."
