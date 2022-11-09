Lake Dallas golf signees
Lake Dallas golf players Libby Thomson (left), David Jensen and Waverly Harper sign their national letters of intent to play collegiate golf Wednesday morning at Lake Dallas High. They were among seven Lake Dallas signees honored at the ceremony.

CORINTH — Three golf signees made up just under half of Lake Dallas' seven national signing day honorees during its ceremony Wednesday morning.

Libby Thomson and Waverly Harper both signed to play women's golf for North Central Texas College and Delaware State, respectively, while David Jensen inked with the Southern Virginia men's golf team.

