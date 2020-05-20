EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mention storylines. The series continues today.
Top 5 storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20
No. 4: Lake Dallas’ magical playoff run
The Lady Falcons had not advanced to the region tournament in more than a decade, and after dealing with injuries in the middle of the season, few expected this would be the year that streak was broken.
But first-year head coach Jordan Davis rallied her troops, as Lake Dallas won 10 of its final 12 games. The Lady Falcons also claimed a share of the District 8-5A title in the process, setting the stage for postseason dramatics.
Against Mansfield Legacy in the area round, Lake Dallas rallied from a 40-36 deficit with under a minute to play. Bailey Broughton’s 3-pointer made it a one-point game, and after Legacy missed a free throw, Jorja Elliott’s go-ahead layup sealed the wild 43-40 victory.
The win lifted the Lady Falcons into the regional quarterfinal for the first time since 2008, but they didn’t stop there.
Behind Dorian Norris’ game-high 20 points in the third round, Lake Dallas topped Saginaw Boswell 50-43. Suddenly, the Lady Falcons had punched their ticket to the regional tournament for the first time in more than a decade.
Defending state champion Amarillo awaited them in the next round. And despite a resilient effort, Lake Dallas’ storybook season ended in the region semifinal.
While the Lady Falcons’ run ended earlier than they had hoped, Davis and her team took Lake Dallas fans on a ride they had not experienced in a long time.
“I hope they enjoyed the journey and enjoyed the community rallying around them,” Davis said their season-ending loss to Amarillo. “I want the underclassmen to know what all four of the seniors meant to this program. They poured their hearts into it and they did something that hasn’t been done in a really long time and set the bar for what we want to accomplish.”
Norris went on to earn a spot on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A all-state team, while Davis was named Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Coach of the Year.
Lake Dallas ended the season 21-7 overall. Josephine Elliott, the 8-5A MVP, was tabbed to the Record-Chronicle’s All-Area team along with her younger sister, Jorja.