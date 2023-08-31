FRISCO — Lake Dallas rode a strong night running the ball combined with a dominant defensive outing Thursday to a comfortable 41-3 win over Frisco Centennial.
The Falcons ran for all five of their offensive touchdowns and 220 of their 382 yards as they scored 41 unanswered points after falling behind early. That production combined with allowing just 179 yards of total offense — 67 of those coming on Centennial’s lone scoring drive — along with no touchdowns for a second straight week led to the blowout victory.
“They’re tough, they’re tough guys,” coach Jason Young said of his defense. “There’s a lot of seniors in that class, and our senior class, they’re a bunch of winners. Ever since they’ve been here, they’ve won. They only lost one game their freshman year. Those guys are leading the team, and they’re taking over defensively.”
Centennial’s offense marched down the field early to first-and-goal at the Lake Dallas 5-yard line, but the Falcons’ defense held firm to force a 25-yard field goal attempt that put Centennial up 3-0 with 8:31 left in the opening quarter.
Lake Dallas answered early in the second quarter as running back Dylan Brauchle ran in untouched from 24 yards out, but a missed extra point attempt made it 6-3 with 10:30 left in the frame. The Falcons pulled ahead 14-3 with 4:37 left in the second as Brauchle worked his way in from 4 yards out, then quarterback Cade Bortnem ran it in on the 2-point conversion try.
Brauchle added a third rushing touchdown late in the period, punching in from 11 yards out with 16 seconds left before the half to make it a 21-3 Lake Dallas edge heading into the break.
The Falcons scored a fourth rushing touchdown with 4:34 left in the third quarter as running back Sam McAfee scored from 26 yards out, though a missed extra point kept the score 27-3.
McAfee finished the night with 10 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown, while Brauchle added 19 carries for 143 yards and his three scores.
The pair of running backs continued to complement each other well for a second straight week after combining for 154 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 31-3 win over Greenville.
“We’ve got different styles of running,” McAfee said. “He’s really great in the open field, no one’s going to catch him. I feel like I’m more of a slasher-type running back — get in the holes and get as much as I can.”
Bortnem then got in on the scoring action with a 1-yard run of his own to make it 34-3 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
Linebacker Xavier Rodriguez tacked on another score in the final frame as he returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-3 with 5:38 to play.
With the win, Lake Dallas takes a 2-0 record into Week 3 for a second consecutive season after opening the 2022 campaign 6-0 before dropping four of its last five contests.
Young and his squad know they have plenty to improve on to replicate that start and have more success down the stretch this fall.
“We’re still making a lot of mistakes,” Young said. “That’s just stuff we have to get cleaned up. We’re going to go against some good teams here coming up. If we make those mistakes, it’s just going to kill us.
“Effort, physicality, all those are good things. We just have to get better at executing and cutting down on the mistakes.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.